Acclaimed rock group Def Leppard announced that they will embark on a co-headlining tour in North America with rock band Journey.
Both iconic rock bands will perform shows at arenas and stadium, where half the shows will feature Journey as the closing acts, and the other half will feature Def Leppard rounding out the night. This North American tour will kick off on May 21 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and it is promoted by Live Nation.
Def Leppard and Journey will perform complete sets with all-new production. On June 13, they will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Joe Elliott, the lead singer of Def Leppard, noted that this tour is going to be a blast. "We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better," Elliott exclaimed, in a press statement.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Def Leppard rocked the newly-renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island with their classic rock hits.
To learn more about rock group Def Leppard and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website.