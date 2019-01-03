Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDef Leppard headed to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
British rock group Def Leppard has a major reason to be proud. They will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
This year, the acclaimed rock group earned their first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor they have been eligible for since 2005. They will be inducted in the "Performers" category, alongside fellow inductees The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, Radiohead and Roxy Music.
The Def Leppard band members that will be immortalized in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, and Pete Willis.
Def Leppard also received the most votes in this year's online fan vote. The actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on March 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Throughout their career in the music business, Def Leppard has sold over 100 million units; moreover, two of their landmark studio albums (Pyromania and Hysteria) have been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
To learn more about British rock band Def Leppard and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
Read More: Earlier this year, Digital Journal chatted with Phil Collen of Def Leppard.
More about Def Leppard, Rock and roll hall of fame, British, Rock, Group
 
Latest News
Top News
Archaeologists find first temple of the 'Flayed Lord' in Mexico
What next for Syria's Kurds?
Western Canada crude oil prices strong as production cuts kick in
Poison's Bret Michaels talks music, fans, New Year's resolutions Special
Italy mayors defy far-right leader on migrants
Dangerous powder from lost cargo found on Dutch island
Hackers hijack Google Home devices to promote PewDiePie
Why 2018 was a bad year for food poisoning
Arrest of French 'yellow vest' leader sparks outrage
Speaker Pelosi takes the gavel as divided US Congress convenes