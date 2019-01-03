This year, the acclaimed rock group earned their first nomination
for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor they have been eligible for since 2005. They will be inducted in the "Performers" category, alongside fellow inductees The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies
, Radiohead and Roxy Music.
The Def Leppard
band members that will be immortalized in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, and Pete Willis.
Def Leppard also received the most votes in this year's online fan vote. The actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on March 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Throughout their career in the music business, Def Leppard has sold over 100 million units; moreover, two of their landmark studio albums (Pyromania
and Hysteria
) have been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
