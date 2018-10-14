Email
article imageDecadia up for 'Best of Long Island' honors in 2019 competition

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Tribute band Decadia has been nominated for two "Best of Long Island" honors in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition.
They are up for "Best Cover Band" and "Best Band- Noncover," both of which are in the Arts and Entertainment section of the "Best of Long Island" contest. Decadia is known for performing such themed shows as "80's and Beyond," "Grease Tribute" and "Blockbusters."
On October 12, Decadia performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, along with 45 RPM.
On Friday, November 30, Decadia will be returning to Mulcahy's for their Grease tribute show, where they will sing familiar songs from the classic film, as well as video scenes televised on the surrounding screens.
To learn more about Decadia and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Genessa, the front-woman of the cover band Decadia.
More about Decadia, best of long island, Tribute, Cover, Grease
 
