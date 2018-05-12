Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Genessa, the front-woman of Decadia, chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming 40th anniversary "Grease" concert at Mulcahy's in Wantagh on July 6. For Genessa, the classic film has a nostalgic and sentimental value. "I don't remember a time in my life where I didn't know Grease or watch the movie. It is something I grew up with and has become a part of me. I still watch it whenever it is on TV, and now my four and six year old children know the movie by heart." She shared that her favorite song to sing from the soundtrack is "Hopelessly Devoted To You." "Growing up, I idolized Sandy (played by Olivia Newton-John) and always thought her voice sounded beautiful on that ballad," she said. Genessa added, "Rehearsing and performing the Grease songs with Decadia is eye-opening because we all come from different backgrounds and we are different ages, but the soundtrack brings a sense of happiness and nostalgia for our youth." For Decadia fans, she concluded, "The future for Decadia looks brighter than ever. Our Grease concert is the first of our movie soundtrack projects that we will be debuting a few times a year in select venues. It is called 'Decadia Presents Blockbusters," which covers the soundtracks of the biggest movies in pop culture. Our drummer, Mike Sorrentino, and saxophone player, Bryan Steele, came up with the idea a few years ago and Decadia is now bringing it to life. We are very excited about it. Our fans and followers can expect the music of Purple Rain, Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Rocky, and Flashdance," among others." To learn more about the upcoming Decadia show at Mulcahy's, check out the venue's For more information on Decadia, check out their "Our Grease concert is a live musical event covering the entire soundtrack of the movie," Genessa said. "You can expect to hear all of the familiar songs from the movie as well as some video imagery portrayed on surrounding screens."For Genessa, the classic film has a nostalgic and sentimental value. "I don't remember a time in my life where I didn't know Grease or watch the movie. It is something I grew up with and has become a part of me. I still watch it whenever it is on TV, and now my four and six year old children know the movie by heart."She shared that her favorite song to sing from the soundtrack is "Hopelessly Devoted To You." "Growing up, I idolized Sandy (played by Olivia Newton-John) and always thought her voice sounded beautiful on that ballad," she said.Genessa added, "Rehearsing and performing the Grease songs with Decadia is eye-opening because we all come from different backgrounds and we are different ages, but the soundtrack brings a sense of happiness and nostalgia for our youth."For Decadia fans, she concluded, "The future for Decadia looks brighter than ever. Our Grease concert is the first of our movie soundtrack projects that we will be debuting a few times a year in select venues. It is called 'Decadia Presents Blockbusters," which covers the soundtracks of the biggest movies in pop culture. Our drummer, Mike Sorrentino, and saxophone player, Bryan Steele, came up with the idea a few years ago and Decadia is now bringing it to life. We are very excited about it. Our fans and followers can expect the music of Purple Rain, Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Rocky, and Flashdance," among others."To learn more about the upcoming Decadia show at Mulcahy's, check out the venue's official homepage For more information on Decadia, check out their website More about Genessa, Decadia, mulcahy's, Grease Genessa Decadia mulcahy s Grease