2019 marks the 30-year anniversary of former teen queen Debbie Gibson's seminal studio album "Electric Youth," which was released on Atlantic Records. A pop singer-songwriter, Gibson co-produced her landmark album Electric Youth with Fred Zarr. It was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and it went on to sell over four million units worldwide. Electric Youth featured her lead single "Lost in Your Eyes," which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, thus becoming her most successful single to date, as well as the title track single "Electric Youth," and other charted singles "No More Rhyme" and "We Could Be Together." Most recently, in 2019, Gibson was featured in the New Kids on the Block music video "Boys in the Band," where she is dancing down the hallway in a sizzling fashion. On June 30, Gibson will be a part a very special guest of the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour, where they will be performing at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island. Other fellow guests will include Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa. In other Debbie Gibson news, this past fall, she released the official music video for her original tune "Your Forever Girl," which was penned for Hallmark Channel's movie "Wedding of Dreams." For more information on former teen superstar Debbie Gibson, check out her official Facebook page and website.