New York - Juno award-winning Canadian indie rock duo Dear Rouge chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at Mercury Lounge in New York on April 12. Dear Rouge continued, "We always put our hearts out there, try not to hold anything back. Our set is energetic, with lots of dynamics. We always have a good time." On their plans for the future, they said, "We plan to play a lot of shows. We just released our new album Phases on March 9, and it feels really good to play the record live. Really good. We will be playing lots of festivals this summer and then a headlining tour in the fall. We plan on playing a great deal in New York, which is really exciting for us because its definitely one of our favorite cities." The duo shared that their music is inspired by a plethora of things. "We take a lot of inspiration from our own life experiences. Relationships, struggles, joy and pain. Real life. That's where the title of our album came from. We got vulnerable and tried to really be crazy honest through our music. It feels good good, and very raw." That's where the title of our album came from. We got vulnerable and tried to really be crazy honest through our music. It feels good good, and very raw." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Dear Rouge said, "We think it's good and bad. Technology brings opportunity, which can be rad. Recording albums in your basement is a beautiful thing, but it can also take you out of the moment. Social media is a wicked way to promote, but then it also makes the industry really noisy. So there are definitely pros and cons. All in all, we think it's a good thing." Regarding their use of technology in their lives, they said, "We use technology every single day, though at times we resent it. We are analog/digital, so we're not total social media hounds. We still enjoy the way it connects us to our audience and to other artists though, and can definitely see the value. And we love platforms like Spotify. We love making playlists and discovering music on there, we have a go-to morning mix we listen to all the time. It's also great to hear what other bands you respect are listening to as well. Very inspiring." For their fans, they concluded about their upcoming show at Mercury Lounge in New York, "We would like to say come hang. You're gonna have a blast, and we're gonna play our hearts out. So you won't want to miss it. See you soon." Phases is available on To learn more about Dear Rouge, check out their On their forthcoming concert at Mercury Lounge, they shared that it feels incredible. "Knowing the history of the Mercury Lounge, it feels like a check off the list. Such a rad venue. Some of our favorite bands have played there. Yeah yeah yeahs, The Strokes, The White Stripes, and the list goes on. We've been listening to a book on audio, on these long ass-drives we do on tour. Very inspiring."For their fans, they concluded about their upcoming show at Mercury Lounge in New York, "We would like to say come hang. You're gonna have a blast, and we're gonna play our hearts out. So you won't want to miss it. See you soon."Phases is available on iTunes To learn more about Dear Rouge, check out their official website