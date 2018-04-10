Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Staten Island - Dean Martin's daughter, actress and singer Deana Martin, chatted about the upcoming celebrity roast that she is hosting, as well as her show at Lorenzo's in Staten Island. On April 20, Martin will be performing at Each day, Martin is motivated by her love of music. "I have this urge to learn new songs and keep going. It is something I was meant to do," she said. "I think I am self-motivated because I love to do it." Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Martin said, "It is getting tough. Anyone can pick up their iPhone and download the music at their fingertips, which is always very nice. The industry is changing. I like Spotify and iTunes, and it is a little easier to get your music distributed that way. I can listen to any song that I want at any moment during the day, and I think that is pretty awesome. I am happy about that. With Twitter and Facebook, everybody can stay connected, maybe too connected." Martin shared that she has all of her albums on vinyl. "Vinyl has a richer sound. I have a couple record players and I listen to vinyl, and I love to read the covers. I sell vinyl all over the world, which is really nice. I love music and the music business. Everything that gets the music out there, in all different genres, is a positive, but there is nothing like sitting at home and listening to a great album," she said. She noted that she is making another album this year called Deana Sings Dino, and her book is in talks of being made into a movie and hopefully, a Broadway play. "We are in the middle of doing a documentary for Dean Martin. It is going to be fabulous," she said. "I have a pretty big year and a lot of things to look forward to." Martin praised "Baby It's Cold Outside," the duet that country songstress Martina McBride did with her father, Dean, thanks to modern technology. "Martina is wonderful. I adore her anyways. Dad had such a wonderful way of singing. You could hear the smile on his face. It is absolutely fabulous," she said. For Martin, the key to longevity in the entertainment business is perseverance. "Staying in there, and never giving up," she said. "I love singing, performing, and learning new songs and arrangements. That's exciting to me." She revealed that Tony Bennett would make a great duet choice for her. "Tony has been around forever, and his voice is still fantastic. For me, it's a treat. That would be cool," she said. Martin defined the word success as "Being able to get up and perform for people, and to continue what I am doing." "Success is when they ask you to come back. I am always asked to come back to places, and that is a big success for me," she said. 