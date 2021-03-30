Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum artist Daya chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Bad Girl," which was produced by Andrew Goldstein and Charlie Puth. The lyrics and visuals of this tune all thematically address Daya confronting her sexuality and identity as a bisexual woman, as well as the desires that have propelled and shaped her. "'Bad Girl' is basically a concept that I have been working on for a while," she said. "It's really just about the explanation of my sexuality, and talking about that for the first time with my music." She subsequently takes the common implication of the term "bad girl" and twists it on its head to a place and meaning of female empowerment. Her song's music video for "Bad Girl" features a dramatic Old Hollywood aesthetic as an exaggerated visual analogy for Daya wholly taking back claim of her feminity; moreover, it is set against the backdrop of a grittier club atmosphere that serves as a metaphor and symbolic utopia where freedom and expression are encouraged. "We rented this iconic club in Hollywood, and we love the velvet booth feel and the stage, which allowed us to live in a dreamlike space with all of these eccentric characters and everything," she said. "At the end of the video, I emerge fully confident and realized person and I feel comfortable with my sexuality, so that was fun to film," she added. On being an artist in the digital age, especially with streaming being so prevalent, she said, "It's really cool and it feels very democratic where the people decide what they want to listen to. It's not like anyone is forcing anything on a listener. For the most part, it feels like it's for the people, and that's a really cool thing." "Social media over the last year has brought up so many artists that aren't signed on major record labels," she added. "New artists are constantly being discovered on Instagram and TikTok and that's really cool." She revealed that she has a new EP coming out later this year. "I am so excited about it and I really took my time with this EP. I have been working on it the past few weeks to get it wrapped up," she said. "This EP feels like the most honest body of work coming from me, and it's my first full body of work since my last album that came out five years ago. I am excited for everyone to be able to hear and see this EP." Daya opened up about winning the Grammy Award for "Best Dance Recording" for "Don't Let Me Down," her collaboration with The Chainsmokers. "It was so crazy. It was the most psychotic, wild day of my life. It all happened so fast and I can't even remember it," she said. "I was nervous and excited and everything. It just a wild day that I will never forget." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Rebirth." "This feels like the first time that I am fully in control of my image and my sound and everything. It feels like I am breathing life into everything," she said. She listed Chris Martin of Coldplay as her dream male duet choice in the music business. "I would love to collaborate with Chris Martin. I've been the biggest fan of Coldplay since I was five years old. Chris's tone is so unique, beautiful and I feel like our voices will sound cool together," she said. For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Put the work in and really be sure you know who you are as an artist, and what you want to say. Don't let other people get in the way of that since there will be a ton of naysayers early on. Definitely work hard." Daya defined the word success as "really loving what you do and not really caring about accolades and other external things to define it." "Feeling happy and proud of yourself and your work. That is something that I have been trying to get to recently," she said. "Success is really about loving your own work and being proud of it." "I love you guys and I am so thankful for your support for so long," she told her loyal fans. "I hope that they love the song and that it resonates with them and makes them feel confident and comfortable with themselves." "Bad Girl" by Daya is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Daya and her latest single "Bad Girl," check out her Daya Clyde Munroe Days co-wrote "Bad Girl" alongside JKash, Michael Pollack, Madison Love, and Andrew Goldstein. It has accumulated well over six million streams since its release.The lyrics and visuals of this tune all thematically address Daya confronting her sexuality and identity as a bisexual woman, as well as the desires that have propelled and shaped her. "'Bad Girl' is basically a concept that I have been working on for a while," she said. "It's really just about the explanation of my sexuality, and talking about that for the first time with my music."She subsequently takes the common implication of the term "bad girl" and twists it on its head to a place and meaning of female empowerment.Her song's music video for "Bad Girl" features a dramatic Old Hollywood aesthetic as an exaggerated visual analogy for Daya wholly taking back claim of her feminity; moreover, it is set against the backdrop of a grittier club atmosphere that serves as a metaphor and symbolic utopia where freedom and expression are encouraged. "We rented this iconic club in Hollywood, and we love the velvet booth feel and the stage, which allowed us to live in a dreamlike space with all of these eccentric characters and everything," she said."At the end of the video, I emerge fully confident and realized person and I feel comfortable with my sexuality, so that was fun to film," she added.On being an artist in the digital age, especially with streaming being so prevalent, she said, "It's really cool and it feels very democratic where the people decide what they want to listen to. It's not like anyone is forcing anything on a listener. For the most part, it feels like it's for the people, and that's a really cool thing.""Social media over the last year has brought up so many artists that aren't signed on major record labels," she added. "New artists are constantly being discovered on Instagram and TikTok and that's really cool."She revealed that she has a new EP coming out later this year. "I am so excited about it and I really took my time with this EP. I have been working on it the past few weeks to get it wrapped up," she said. "This EP feels like the most honest body of work coming from me, and it's my first full body of work since my last album that came out five years ago. I am excited for everyone to be able to hear and see this EP."Daya opened up about winning the Grammy Award for "Best Dance Recording" for "Don't Let Me Down," her collaboration with The Chainsmokers. "It was so crazy. It was the most psychotic, wild day of my life. It all happened so fast and I can't even remember it," she said. "I was nervous and excited and everything. It just a wild day that I will never forget."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Rebirth." "This feels like the first time that I am fully in control of my image and my sound and everything. It feels like I am breathing life into everything," she said.She listed Chris Martin of Coldplay as her dream male duet choice in the music business. "I would love to collaborate with Chris Martin. I've been the biggest fan of Coldplay since I was five years old. Chris's tone is so unique, beautiful and I feel like our voices will sound cool together," she said.For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Put the work in and really be sure you know who you are as an artist, and what you want to say. Don't let other people get in the way of that since there will be a ton of naysayers early on. Definitely work hard."Daya defined the word success as "really loving what you do and not really caring about accolades and other external things to define it." "Feeling happy and proud of yourself and your work. That is something that I have been trying to get to recently," she said. "Success is really about loving your own work and being proud of it.""I love you guys and I am so thankful for your support for so long," she told her loyal fans. "I hope that they love the song and that it resonates with them and makes them feel confident and comfortable with themselves.""Bad Girl" by Daya is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Daya and her latest single "Bad Girl," check out her website , and follow her on Instagram Facebook , and Twitter More about daya, Grammy, bad girl, Artist, Chris martin daya Grammy bad girl Artist Chris martin Coldplay