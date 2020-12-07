Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music DJ and electronic producer David Puentez chatted with Digital Journal about his latest song "Banana" and being an artist in the digital age. He opened up about signing with Warner. "It was always a dream to sign a major deal with Warner Music and we have so much fun working together on ideas and strategies for future releases and going through these next steps together. It really is the next level for my career and I'm excited about the future," he said. Puentez had the good fortune to remix Tiesto and Rita Ora's tracks. "It was a huge pleasure to be able to work with those huge names and having my name as part of the remix package was definitely unreal. I was waiting for days and then weeks until the confirmation came and Tiesto told me he loved the remix and will take it for the release. It was actually also a dream come true," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I like it, you have way more options right now, compared to the times where there was no social media. For sure the competition is harder as now everyone can be a DJ and market themselves more easily but that’s how it goes, and you always have to go with the times and change. And you always have to work hard and stay motivated, I have no problem with that." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Create your own world, be as you are, try to be unique but don’t play a role. Stay hungry for your passion and never stop chasing your dreams, it's worth it." He listed Tiesto, Dua Lipa, Zoe Wess, Ray Dalton, and Tujamo as his dream collaboration choices in music. Puentez defined the word success as follows: "Success means working towards my dreams and trying to achieve them. As long as I keep moving in the right direction all is fine. I think that's a pretty simple but very correct definition of the term success." "Banana" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about DJ David Puentez, check out his DJ and producer David Puentez David Puentez Read More: "Banana" earned a glowing review from On the origin of "Banana," he said, "I received a first draft of the song in February this year and instantly loved the vibe of the track. I started with this first demo and played it out at a few live streams events. I got so many cool reactions from listeners like 'oh what’s that tune with the banana,' and 'when will you release the Banana track'' so I was pretty confident that this track should be released asap and now it’s finally out everywhere, and doing great so far. I’m really happy and hyped about this."He opened up about signing with Warner. "It was always a dream to sign a major deal with Warner Music and we have so much fun working together on ideas and strategies for future releases and going through these next steps together. It really is the next level for my career and I'm excited about the future," he said.Puentez had the good fortune to remix Tiesto and Rita Ora's tracks. "It was a huge pleasure to be able to work with those huge names and having my name as part of the remix package was definitely unreal. I was waiting for days and then weeks until the confirmation came and Tiesto told me he loved the remix and will take it for the release. It was actually also a dream come true," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I like it, you have way more options right now, compared to the times where there was no social media. For sure the competition is harder as now everyone can be a DJ and market themselves more easily but that’s how it goes, and you always have to go with the times and change. And you always have to work hard and stay motivated, I have no problem with that."For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Create your own world, be as you are, try to be unique but don’t play a role. Stay hungry for your passion and never stop chasing your dreams, it's worth it."He listed Tiesto, Dua Lipa, Zoe Wess, Ray Dalton, and Tujamo as his dream collaboration choices in music.Puentez defined the word success as follows: "Success means working towards my dreams and trying to achieve them. As long as I keep moving in the right direction all is fine. I think that's a pretty simple but very correct definition of the term success.""Banana" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Check it out and play it loud," Puentez exclaimed.To learn more about DJ David Puentez, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram : "Banana" earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , where it was described as "infectious." More about David Puentez, Banana, Producer, DJ, Electronic David Puentez Banana Producer DJ Electronic