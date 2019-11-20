David Cook to play holiday show with Goo Goo Dolls at Paramount

This concert is presented by the radio station WALK 97.5. Cook will serve as the special musical guest of the Goo Goo Dolls
, who will be headlining that show, and Cook will be joined by Beach Slang
, who is also warm up the stage for the Goo Goo Dolls.
To learn more about this upcoming WALK 97.5 holiday show, check out The Paramount's official website
and his Facebook page
.
In the spring of 2020, as Digital Journal reported
, Cook will be touring Europe with fellow American Idol
champ Kris Allen
.
For more information on singer-songwriter and actor David Cook
and his music, visit his official website
and his Facebook page
.