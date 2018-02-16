By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter David Cook (from American Idol fame) will make his Broadway debut this April in the musical "Kinky Boots." In April of 2018, The singer-songwriter is excited for his first leading role on Broadway, and he is aware how relevant the message of the Tony-winning musical is. Cook shared that he is stoked to be a part of this show, since it affords him the opportunity to work with many incredible people; moreover, Cook acknowledged that he loves the "collaborative" aspect of musical theatre, as well as being a part of a creative team, and performing for an audience every night. For more information on Kinky Boots, check out its This news coincides with the release of Cook's brand new EP Chromance, which he released on February 16 via iTunes In April of 2018, Cook is heading to the Great White Way for his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots, where he will be portraying Charlie Price. Cook noted that he has had conversations about finding creative outlets outside of the music business, however the timing was never right for him.The singer-songwriter is excited for his first leading role on Broadway, and he is aware how relevant the message of the Tony-winning musical is. Cook shared that he is stoked to be a part of this show, since it affords him the opportunity to work with many incredible people; moreover, Cook acknowledged that he loves the "collaborative" aspect of musical theatre, as well as being a part of a creative team, and performing for an audience every night.For more information on Kinky Boots, check out its official homepage More about David cook, Broadway, Kinky boots David cook Broadway Kinky boots