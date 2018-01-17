Email
article imageDavid Cook to embark on tour to promote new 'Chromance' EP

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter David Cook has set a release date for his "Chromance" EP for February 16, 2018, and he announced his tour dates for next month.
This new musical effort featured new songs that were written over the last year, as well as a mid-tempo cover of "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins.
Cook is getting his fans involved in the creation and release of this forthcoming EP through his PledgeMusic campaign. His fans are able to receive such cool items as signed guitars, personalized voicemail messages, and other exclusives.
Chromance is available through his PledgeMusic campaign.
His Chromance EP is available for pre-order on iTunes, and on Amazon.
Cook's tour will kick off on February 15 at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of his EP release event, and it will include a tour stop at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on February 22, 2018.
To learn more about David Cook's new EP and touring schedule, check out his official website, and Facebook page.
