By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Cook has set a release date for his "Chromance" EP for February 16, 2018, and he announced his tour dates for next month. Chromance is available through his His Chromance EP is available for pre-order on Cook's tour will kick off on February 15 at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of his EP release event, and it will include a tour stop at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on February 22, 2018. To learn more about David Cook's new EP and touring schedule, check out his This new musical effort featured new songs that were written over the last year, as well as a mid-tempo cover of "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins. Cook is getting his fans involved in the creation and release of this forthcoming EP through his PledgeMusic campaign. His fans are able to receive such cool items as signed guitars, personalized voicemail messages, and other exclusives.Chromance is available through his PledgeMusic campaign His Chromance EP is available for pre-order on iTunes , and on Amazon Cook's tour will kick off on February 15 at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of his EP release event, and it will include a tour stop at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on February 22, 2018.To learn more about David Cook's new EP and touring schedule, check out his official website , and Facebook page More about David cook, chromance, Ep, Singersongwriter David cook chromance Ep Singersongwriter