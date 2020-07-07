Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter and actor David Cook ("American Idol" Season 7 winner) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Reds Turn Blue," while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On his new single "Reds Turn Blue," Cook remarked, "It was written back in October of last year. It was a personal exercise. I wanted to attack my anxiety disorder, which I have been battling for a decade. It was a very therapeutic process. It was almost a letter from my anxiety to myself in an attempt to personify my anxiety as something other than myself." "I tried to write the song in an ambiguous fashion so that people can find something for themselves in it. I want people to feel invested in the song," he added. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Waiting." He also fondly remembered his experience in the hit musical Kinky Boots on Broadway. "Playing Charlie was fun. I miss that role and I miss that cast," he recalled. Cook revealed that he is working on a music video for "Reds Turn Blue." "It's going to be different. I am excited about it. It's going to be a different visual than people are used to from me," he disclosed. "I have wanted to try this style for the upcoming video for a long time." He will be a part of a private On his songwriting inspirations these days, he said, "I am pulling from current experiences. From a creative aspect, I have enjoyed it since it has allowed me to focus on the craft a little bit more. It has been an unexpected positive in that way." For his fans, he concluded about "Reds Turn Blue," "I am really happy with the song and I hope that the fans are too. Hopefully, one of these days, I can come to where you are and play the song live. As always, I am super thankful for their support. He will be a part of a private Zoom performance and chat , where all of the proceeds benefit the Chris Evert Charities . The auction for this event ends on July 15. Ever since 2009, Cook has joined stars from tennis and entertainment for the Chris Evert and Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic, a charity event that raises money to fund programs for at-risk children and their families. "I've loved working with that charity for many years," he said. "Reds Turn Blue" is available on Amazon Music Tidal , and Apple Music To learn more about singer-songwriter and actor David Cook , check out his official website and Facebook page