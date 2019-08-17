Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDavid Cook talks fans, 'Kinky Boots,' Adele, digital age of music Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On August 9, rock singer-songwriter and actor David Cook sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at Sony Hall in New York City.
This marked his second time performing at Sony Hall in Manhattan. "This is actually one of my favorite rooms in New York. The vibe in this room is fantastic. It is very 1920's speakeasy, which I love. Any opportunity to come and play New York is awesome welcome. I am very excited."
Last year, Cook portrayed Charlie Price in the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, Kinky Boots. "It sad to see that show go. It has such an important message that is significant all the time, especially right now. I was sad to see that message go," he said.
On being an artist in this digital age, Cook said, "I don't remember the dynamic shifting so rapidly before. I don't remember Spotify numbers being a thing a couple of years ago. Now, it's a big deal."
Cook underscored the significance of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "It is needed," he said. "I hope that the companies that are holding it up, wise up and get out of the way. The fact that this was pushed so hard and it passed is pretty incredible on its own."
Regarding the best advice he was ever given, Cook responded, "keep it simple, stupid." He defined the word success as contentment.
The American Idol Season 7 winner listed Anna Nalick, Christina Perri, and Adele as his dream female duet choices.
When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Cook said, "Jesus!"
For his loyal fans, he expressed his utmost gratitude. "Thank you, as always. It's never enough, but that's all I have," he told his fans.
To learn more about David Cook, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed David Cook and Dylan Rockoff's sets at Sony Hall in New York.
More about David cook, Kinky boots, sony hall, New york, American idol
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ronn Moss and Matteo Bocelli perform Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Special
Walmart shows strong earnings and will speed up digital services
Wildlife summit mulls trade rules to counter 'unprecedented' species declines
Reluctant Salvini allows minors to leave Italy migrant ship
Average U.S. student debt rises to $28,565 per person
Review: The 90's Band performs hits from the '90s and '00s at Mulcahy's Special
Rival rallies as Hong Kong's divisions deepen
David Cook talks fans, 'Kinky Boots,' Adele, digital age of music Special
Italy prosecutors probe Salvini over migrant ship limbo
Canopy Growth posts $1 billion loss in first-quarter earnings