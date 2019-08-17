Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On August 9, rock singer-songwriter and actor David Cook sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at Sony Hall in New York City. Last year, On being an artist in this digital age, Cook said, "I don't remember the dynamic shifting so rapidly before. I don't remember Spotify numbers being a thing a couple of years ago. Now, it's a big deal." Cook underscored the significance of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "It is needed," he said. "I hope that the companies that are holding it up, wise up and get out of the way. The fact that this was pushed so hard and it passed is pretty incredible on its own." Regarding the best advice he was ever given, Cook responded, "keep it simple, stupid." He defined the word success as contentment. The American Idol Season 7 winner listed Anna Nalick, Christina Perri, and Adele as his dream female duet choices. When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Cook said, "Jesus!" For his loyal fans, he expressed his utmost gratitude. "Thank you, as always. It's never enough, but that's all I have," he told his fans. To learn more about David Cook, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed This marked his second time performing at Sony Hall in Manhattan. "This is actually one of my favorite rooms in New York. The vibe in this room is fantastic. It is very 1920's speakeasy, which I love. Any opportunity to come and play New York is awesome welcome. I am very excited."Last year, Cook portrayed Charlie Price in the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, Kinky Boots. "It sad to see that show go. It has such an important message that is significant all the time, especially right now. I was sad to see that message go," he said.On being an artist in this digital age, Cook said, "I don't remember the dynamic shifting so rapidly before. I don't remember Spotify numbers being a thing a couple of years ago. Now, it's a big deal."Cook underscored the significance of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "It is needed," he said. "I hope that the companies that are holding it up, wise up and get out of the way. The fact that this was pushed so hard and it passed is pretty incredible on its own."Regarding the best advice he was ever given, Cook responded, "keep it simple, stupid." He defined the word success as contentment.The American Idol Season 7 winner listed Anna Nalick, Christina Perri, and Adele as his dream female duet choices.When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Cook said, "Jesus!"For his loyal fans, he expressed his utmost gratitude. "Thank you, as always. It's never enough, but that's all I have," he told his fans.To learn more about David Cook, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed David Cook and Dylan Rockoff's sets at Sony Hall in New York. More about David cook, Kinky boots, sony hall, New york, American idol David cook Kinky boots sony hall New york American idol