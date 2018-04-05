David Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'

Cook, who was the winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition American Idol
, made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots
. The musical takes place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, where Cook stars in the leading role as Charlie Price. He is playing for a limited engagement until May 5, and he succeeds the lead role from Jake Shears of the pop band Scissor Sisters. The musical score is by Cyndi Lauper.
Kirstin Maldonado, from the Grammy-winning a cappella vocal group Pentatonix, has extended her Broadway run as Lauren through April 26. Wayne Brady also steps into the high heels of Lola. Kinky Boots
was the winner of six Tony awards, including "Best Original Score" for Cyndi Lauper and "Best Musical."
Chromance
is available on iTunes
.
Read More
: David Cook released his critically-acclaimed Chromance
EP, and he performed at Le Poisson Rouge
in New York City.