Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDavid Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
As of April 3, rock singer-songwriter David Cook has another item to cross off his bucket-list. Broadway performer. Check.
Cook, who was the winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition American Idol, made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots. The musical takes place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, where Cook stars in the leading role as Charlie Price. He is playing for a limited engagement until May 5, and he succeeds the lead role from Jake Shears of the pop band Scissor Sisters. The musical score is by Cyndi Lauper.
Kirstin Maldonado, from the Grammy-winning a cappella vocal group Pentatonix, has extended her Broadway run as Lauren through April 26. Wayne Brady also steps into the high heels of Lola. Kinky Boots was the winner of six Tony awards, including "Best Original Score" for Cyndi Lauper and "Best Musical."
Chromance is available on iTunes.
Read More: David Cook released his critically-acclaimed Chromance EP, and he performed at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.
More about David cook, Broadway, Debut, Kinky boots, American idol
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Markus Schulz and Emma Hewitt release ethereal 'Safe from Harm' Special
The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan
Russia TV airs purported call 'with poisoned spy's daughter'
Trudeau sees high chance of NAFTA deal with US, Mexico
David Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'
1.5 bn sensitive documents on open internet: researchers
EU tracking 65,000 migrant smugglers: Europol
Shares of Canadian pot stocks skyrocket — raising bubble fears
Review: Bad Wolves honors Dolores O'Riordan with 'Zombie' music video Special
Twitter: 1 million accounts suspended for 'terrorism promotion'