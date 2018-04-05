David Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music As of April 3, rock singer-songwriter David Cook has another item to cross off his bucket-list. Broadway performer. Check. Kirstin Maldonado, from the Grammy-winning a cappella vocal group Pentatonix, has extended her Broadway run as Lauren through April 26. Wayne Brady also steps into the high heels of Lola. Kinky Boots was the winner of six Tony awards, including "Best Original Score" for Cyndi Lauper and "Best Musical." Read More: David Cook released his critically-acclaimed Cook, who was the winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition American Idol, made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots . The musical takes place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, where Cook stars in the leading role as Charlie Price. He is playing for a limited engagement until May 5, and he succeeds the lead role from Jake Shears of the pop band Scissor Sisters. The musical score is by Cyndi Lauper.Kirstin Maldonado, from the Grammy-winning a cappella vocal group Pentatonix, has extended her Broadway run as Lauren through April 26. Wayne Brady also steps into the high heels of Lola. Kinky Boots was the winner of six Tony awards, including "Best Original Score" for Cyndi Lauper and "Best Musical." Chromance is available on iTunes : David Cook released his critically-acclaimed Chromance EP, and he performed at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. More about David cook, Broadway, Debut, Kinky boots, American idol David cook Broadway Debut Kinky boots American idol