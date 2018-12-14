David Archuleta to headline 2019 North American Tour

On December 14, American Idol alum and singing sensation David Archuleta announced his 2019 North American Tour, which will take place in the spring.
This tour will be in support of his Postcards In The Sky album, and it will kick off on March 27 in Alexandria, Virginia, prior to wrapping up on April 17 in Escondido, California at the California Center for the Performing Arts. On March 29, Archuleta will be playing at the Infinity Hall in Norfolk, Connecticut.
On December 17, he will be headlining the Highline Ballroom in New York City, as part of his Christmas tour, which is in support of his latest holiday album, Winter in the Air.
Archuleta is also hard at work in the studio, where he is working on new music. He is writing material for his upcoming studio effort, which will be released in late 2019.
