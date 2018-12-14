Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDavid Archuleta to headline 2019 North American Tour

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On December 14, American Idol alum and singing sensation David Archuleta announced his 2019 North American Tour, which will take place in the spring.
This tour will be in support of his Postcards In The Sky album, and it will kick off on March 27 in Alexandria, Virginia, prior to wrapping up on April 17 in Escondido, California at the California Center for the Performing Arts. On March 29, Archuleta will be playing at the Infinity Hall in Norfolk, Connecticut.
On December 17, he will be headlining the Highline Ballroom in New York City, as part of his Christmas tour, which is in support of his latest holiday album, Winter in the Air.
Archuleta is also hard at work in the studio, where he is working on new music. He is writing material for his upcoming studio effort, which will be released in late 2019.
To learn more about David Archuleta and his tour dates, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
Read More: David Archuleta chatted with Digital Journal about his holiday single, album and his plans for the future.
More about David archuleta, Tour, north american, American idol
 
Latest News
Top News
US, Canada promise due process for arrested Chinese executive
Review: Darlene Love and Bryan Adams rock 'The View' with holiday classic
Miss Spain breaking barriers as first transgender Miss Universe hopeful
Federal government offshore wind auction shatters records
Erdogan and Trump urge cooperation after Turkey's Syria threat
Stevie Nicks is the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice
Review: Alex Hall honors Elvis Presley with superb 'Blue Christmas' cover Special
London Mayor, Sadiq Khan declares 'climate emergency'
David Archuleta to headline 2019 North American Tour
Oceans of garbage prompt war on plastics