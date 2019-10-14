Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Archuleta (and "American Idol" alum) chatted with Digital Journal about his "Paralyzed" single, upcoming Christmas tour, and future plans. He will be releasing new Christmas music in the first week of November. "I will be doing a deluxe version this year of my Christmas album. I have a few songs that will be coming out," he hinted. "I have done a few music videos, which I filmed last week and those will be coming out after the deluxe edition is released. It looks like everything is going to work out." Archuleta's Christmas tour will kick off on November 23 at Fairgrounds Hall in Richfield, Utah. "I will be back in the state when I was born and I am excited about that as well. Christmas tours are my favorite to do. I am looking forward to another tour this year," he admitted. A proud moment for Archuleta involved overcoming one of his fears by challenging himself to do his On being an artist in this digital age, Archuleta said, "That's all I've ever known. iTunes was pretty new when I first started. At that time, my family and I had a monthly subscription to Rhapsody music, and that's how I listened to a lot of music. It is weird to have albums now since many cars don't even have CD players anymore. It is interesting. Life is constantly changing and even as an artist, you need to adapt." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Archuleta said, "Brave." "I am teaching myself that I can be brave, thus the backflip," he explained. Archuleta defined success as "endurance." "Succeeding is not always about all of the things that you've accomplished and succeeded, success has a lot to do with enduring. It's about getting through difficult times. It's about getting up after failures, learning from them and moving forward," he said. For his fans, Archuleta said, "I hope they like the deluxe songs that are coming out. I hope that the fans will be able to come to the Christmas shows since we will be adding a few of the new Christmas songs to the set. If they've been to my show before, they will hear the songs I usually do, and if they haven't seen me before, they will hear a mix of songs from both of my Christmas albums, and they will hear a couple of other songs as well. It will be a Holly, Jolly, Christmastime."