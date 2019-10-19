Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDave Matthews Band nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
On October 15, Dave Matthews Band was announced as one of the 16 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
This ceremony will take place on May 2 at Cleveland's Public Auditorium. Dave Matthews Band has been eligible since 2018, and this marks their first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have been nominated in the "Performers" category. The band members that are eligible for this nomination include frontman Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford, Jeff Coffin, Stefan Lessard, the late saxophonist LeRoi Moore, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, and Boyd Tinsley.
Dave Matthews Band is credited for harnessing an eclectic sound, as well as a relentless touring schedule, which helped them become of the biggest groups in the world; moreover, they continue to make new generations of fans along the way.
The musical career of the Dave Matthews Band has spanned 28 years. They released nine studio albums, and they have sold in excess of 38 million units worldwide. Their biggest hit singles include "What Would You Say," "Crash Into Me," "Too Much," "Everyday," and "Mercy," among many others.
The band's founding member LeRoi Moore passed away in August of 2008, and they paid homage to him their seventh studio album, the platinum-certified Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.
Today, the band's line-up features longtime collaborators Rashawn Ross (horns), Jeff Coffin (saxophone) and Tim Reynolds (guitar), and their newest addition, Buddy Strong (keyboards).
With their 2018 release, Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.
For more information on this year's nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its official website.
More about Dave matthews band, Band, Group, Rock and roll hall of fame, Dave Matthews
 
Latest News
Top News
Chile president declares state of emergency after violent protests
McConnell slams Trump's Syria withdrawal as 'strategic nightmare'
Italy's Salvini flexes muscles with Rome rally
Review: ‘#Throwback Time’ yields mixed results for Toronto Second City Special
Blow for VR as BBC and Google cancel projects
Review: Diz and the Fam inspirational on 'Fire,' to perform at Joe's Pub Special
Review: Alter Bridge releases stellar rock album 'Walk the Sky' Special
'Powderkeg' in Germany amid Turks-Kurds conflict
Travel apps come up 100% failure of security standards Special
Carbon capture may go down in defeat as wind power takes hold