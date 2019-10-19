By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music On October 15, Dave Matthews Band was announced as one of the 16 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. Dave Matthews Band is The musical career of the Dave Matthews Band has spanned 28 years. They released nine studio albums, and they have sold in excess of 38 million units worldwide. Their biggest hit singles include "What Would You Say," "Crash Into Me," "Too Much," "Everyday," and "Mercy," among many others. The band's founding member LeRoi Moore passed away in August of 2008, and they paid homage to him their seventh studio album, the platinum-certified Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King. Today, the band's line-up features longtime collaborators Rashawn Ross (horns), Jeff Coffin (saxophone) and Tim Reynolds (guitar), and their newest addition, Buddy Strong (keyboards). With their 2018 release, Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. For more information on this year's nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its This ceremony will take place on May 2 at Cleveland's Public Auditorium. Dave Matthews Band has been eligible since 2018, and this marks their first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have been nominated in the "Performers" category. The band members that are eligible for this nomination include frontman Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford, Jeff Coffin, Stefan Lessard, the late saxophonist LeRoi Moore, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, and Boyd Tinsley.Dave Matthews Band is credited for harnessing an eclectic sound, as well as a relentless touring schedule, which helped them become of the biggest groups in the world; moreover, they continue to make new generations of fans along the way.The musical career of the Dave Matthews Band has spanned 28 years. They released nine studio albums, and they have sold in excess of 38 million units worldwide. Their biggest hit singles include "What Would You Say," "Crash Into Me," "Too Much," "Everyday," and "Mercy," among many others.The band's founding member LeRoi Moore passed away in August of 2008, and they paid homage to him their seventh studio album, the platinum-certified Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.Today, the band's line-up features longtime collaborators Rashawn Ross (horns), Jeff Coffin (saxophone) and Tim Reynolds (guitar), and their newest addition, Buddy Strong (keyboards).With their 2018 release, Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.For more information on this year's nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its official website More about Dave matthews band, Band, Group, Rock and roll hall of fame, Dave Matthews Dave matthews band Band Group Rock and roll hall o... Dave Matthews