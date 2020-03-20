Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Dave Barnes (songwriter of "God Gave Me You") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming studio album "Dreaming in Electric Blue." On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it is exciting with the way his brain works. "I've always written a lot of songs. I really enjoy writing music and demoing songs. For people like me that like to write a lot, the digital age feels like a new frontier," he said. "The digital age allows me to experiment with new songs and put them in out in groups of two or three or five, and people are more gracious that way. Now, I am making sure that everything I put out maintains the same quality of the music I put out before," he said. "People can enjoy this music in their lifestyle," he admitted. "This album is a continuation of what I've done. It's eclectic and all over the place. At the time, it's true that what I always do: try to make heartfelt music that resonates with people. That has always been my hope. From 21 to 41. For my music to have a place in people's lives. I hope this is another collection of those kinds of heartfelt songs." Barnes listed Bonnie Raitt and Tori Kelly as his dream female duet choices in the music business. "url=http://www.torikellymusic.com/ t=_blank]Tori Kelly would be a dream to sing with. Tori is a vocal acrobat," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Transition." "It's a fun, interesting season of life. I just turned 41 and there has been a lot of changes when you get to this age in regard to family, career, and lifestyle," he said. Barnes defined the word success as "continuing to make music as a profession." "I am thankful I still have that," he said. The album Dreaming in Electric Blue by Dave Barnes is available for pre-order on digital service providers by For more information on acclaimed singer-songwriter Dave Barnes and his new music, visit his Read More: Dave Barnes' song "Dreaming in Electric Blue" garnered a favorable review from Regarding the song selection for the new album, he said, "It was time for me to make new music. Streaming services have changed everything on the making music frontier. Music is so accessible these days. This album felt a safe place for me to act as a producer and songwriter. It's the first album that I wrote entirely by myself and produced it by myself. It felt fun and dangerous that way."On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it is exciting with the way his brain works. "I've always written a lot of songs. I really enjoy writing music and demoing songs. For people like me that like to write a lot, the digital age feels like a new frontier," he said."The digital age allows me to experiment with new songs and put them in out in groups of two or three or five, and people are more gracious that way. Now, I am making sure that everything I put out maintains the same quality of the music I put out before," he said."People can enjoy this music in their lifestyle," he admitted. "This album is a continuation of what I've done. It's eclectic and all over the place. At the time, it's true that what I always do: try to make heartfelt music that resonates with people. That has always been my hope. From 21 to 41. For my music to have a place in people's lives. I hope this is another collection of those kinds of heartfelt songs."Barnes listed Bonnie Raitt and Tori Kelly as his dream female duet choices in the music business. "url=http://www.torikellymusic.com/ t=_blank]Tori Kelly would be a dream to sing with. Tori is a vocal acrobat," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Transition." "It's a fun, interesting season of life. I just turned 41 and there has been a lot of changes when you get to this age in regard to family, career, and lifestyle," he said.Barnes defined the word success as "continuing to make music as a profession." "I am thankful I still have that," he said.The album Dreaming in Electric Blue by Dave Barnes is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here . It is slated for release on April 3.For more information on acclaimed singer-songwriter Dave Barnes and his new music, visit his official homepage and his Facebook page : Dave Barnes' song "Dreaming in Electric Blue" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Dave Barnes, Album, Singersongwriter, Digital Age, Tori Kelly Dave Barnes Album Singersongwriter Digital Age Tori Kelly