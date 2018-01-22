By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates will be co-headlining a 2018 summer tour with rock band Train that is produced by Live Nation. On June 14, 2018, Hall & Oates and Train will be headlining Madison Square Garden in New York City. Last summer, Hall & Oates performed at Pat Monahan of Train remarked that he has known Hall & Oates for a few years now, but has been a fan of their music his entire life. "We now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music," Monahan said, prior to acknowledging that it will be a career highlight for his band. Their upcoming summer tour will also mark the return of Daryl Hall and John Oates' HoagieNation Festival, which takes place on May 26 in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Festival Pier. To learn more about the HoagieNation Festival, check out its To learn more about Daryl Hall & This marks the first time Hall & Oates and Train are touring together; moreover, their summer tour will make over 35 stops throughout North America. It will kick off on May 1 in Sacramento, California, and it will wrap up on August 11 in Seattle, Washington. Each of the bands will perform full sets, as well as a joint set.On June 14, 2018, Hall & Oates and Train will be headlining Madison Square Garden in New York City. Last summer, Hall & Oates performed at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York, for a great turnout.Pat Monahan of Train remarked that he has known Hall & Oates for a few years now, but has been a fan of their music his entire life. "We now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music," Monahan said, prior to acknowledging that it will be a career highlight for his band.Their upcoming summer tour will also mark the return of Daryl Hall and John Oates' HoagieNation Festival, which takes place on May 26 in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Festival Pier. To learn more about the HoagieNation Festival, check out its homepage To learn more about Daryl Hall & John Oates and their touring schedule, check out their official website More about Daryl Hall, John Oates, Train, Tour, Summer Daryl Hall John Oates Train Tour Summer