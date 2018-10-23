By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music The classic Daryl Hall and John Oates song "You Make My Dreams" will be featured tomorrow, October 24, on the hit television comedy "The Goldbergs." The executive producer remarked that Daryl Hall and John Oates were his favorite musical duo from his childhood. He noted that the duo's songs dominated the '80s when he grew up in suburban Philadelphia, which ironically enough, is where Daryl Hall and John Oates are from. "'You Make My Dreams' works perfectly into our storyline and is such a great way for me to pay homage to a duo that was a part of the soundtrack to my life," Adam F. Goldberg said. "You Make My Dreams" peaked No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts back in 1981. It is featured on their ninth studio album, Voices. "You Make My Dreams" is used by the professional ice hockey team, Toronto Maple Leafs, during their home games in the 2018 to 2019 season after every goal that is scored at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada. In 1987, Daryl Hall and John Oates were recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as the best-selling musical duo in history, which is a record that still holds true for them today. In 2008, they were bestowed the BMI Icon Award and in 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information on the music of Daryl Hall and John Oates, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the When co-executive producer Adam F. Goldberg heard Daryl Hall and John Oates sing their smash single "You Make My Dreams," he knew that it was the perfect song for the Halloween tribute episode entitled "Mister Knifey Hands" on ABC's The Goldbergs.The executive producer remarked that Daryl Hall and John Oates were his favorite musical duo from his childhood. He noted that the duo's songs dominated the '80s when he grew up in suburban Philadelphia, which ironically enough, is where Daryl Hall and John Oates are from. "'You Make My Dreams' works perfectly into our storyline and is such a great way for me to pay homage to a duo that was a part of the soundtrack to my life," Adam F. Goldberg said."You Make My Dreams" peaked No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts back in 1981. It is featured on their ninth studio album, Voices. "You Make My Dreams" is used by the professional ice hockey team, Toronto Maple Leafs, during their home games in the 2018 to 2019 season after every goal that is scored at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.In 1987, Daryl Hall and John Oates were recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as the best-selling musical duo in history, which is a record that still holds true for them today. In 2008, they were bestowed the BMI Icon Award and in 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.For more information on the music of Daryl Hall and John Oates, check out their official website : Digital Journal reviewed the Daryl Hall and John Oates concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, which took place on June 14, 2018. More about Daryl Hall, John Oates, Abc, the goldbergs, you make my dreams Daryl Hall John Oates Abc the goldbergs you make my dreams