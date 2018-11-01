By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Daryl Hall and John Oates, the best-selling musical duo in history, is teaming up with Californian technology leaders, in order to empower people to vote across America. They noted in a press statement that American voters can call (540) 4-VOATES from their cell phone, where they will hear a message from John Oates (it is evident that this phone number was inspired by Oates' last name). It will be followed by a text message bot that helps them through the process of making a voting option. The app is helpful since it includes information such as eligibility for early voting and any other restrictions, which may vary by county or state; moreover, the app prompts the user to download Lyft, where they can take advantage of the 50 percent discount on Election Day, which makes it easier to access voting locations. "Getting Out The Voates," which features Daryl Hall and John Oates is a free service, with standard call and text messaging rates. As Digital Journal A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo, Daryl Hall and John Oates are teaming up with Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform and Lyft. They have an application called "Getting Out The Voates," which helps voters to find their polling place and it helps facilitate their transportation on November 6, which coincides with Election Day.They noted in a press statement that American voters can call (540) 4-VOATES from their cell phone, where they will hear a message from John Oates (it is evident that this phone number was inspired by Oates' last name). It will be followed by a text message bot that helps them through the process of making a voting option. The app is helpful since it includes information such as eligibility for early voting and any other restrictions, which may vary by county or state; moreover, the app prompts the user to download Lyft, where they can take advantage of the 50 percent discount on Election Day, which makes it easier to access voting locations. John Oates from the duo acknowledged that encouraging people to vote is something that they always valued and supported. He noted that he is happy to be a part of this "simple new way" to learn about voting options, and simultaneously "enabling more accessibility to the voting polls.""Getting Out The Voates," which features Daryl Hall and John Oates is a free service, with standard call and text messaging rates.As Digital Journal reported , on October 24, their classic song "You Make My Dreams" was featured on the hit ABC television comedy The Goldbergs. More about Daryl Hall, John Oates, Voates, Voters, America Daryl Hall John Oates Voates Voters America