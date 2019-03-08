Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Finnish DJ and electronic star Darude chatted with Digital Journal about "Look Away" winning the vote for the Finnish song entry for Eurovision. He also spoke about the digital transformation of the electronic music scene. Other songs that were considered included "Release Me" and "Superman," but "Look Away" reigned supreme as the favorite. "From the beginning, it was clear for the whole team that none of the tracks would be favored through the national selection process. I am thrilled with the outcome, as I would've been for the other two songs," he explained. Darude added, "I love all of my three Eurovision babies. Now, 'Look Away' will get to represent Finland among all of the other amazing Eurovision entries that I've heard so far." On his plans for 2019, Darude said, "I am planning on releasing new music, in addition to the Eurovision songs, and finishing out the year touring as per my usual. I can't tell specifics at this point, as we're fully concentrated on Eurovision right now, but we have some fun things planned for the rest of the year." Digital transformation of electronic music On the impact of technology in the music business, especially with streaming services taking over, Darude said, "The advances in technology have made it so that this undoubtedly the best time for both music lovers and producers." Darude continued, "You can find anything and everything at the touch of your fingers, and producers have access to affordable gear and software with equal or better quality than what was available 15 years ago in major production studios. You can reach someone with your music across the world in a fraction of a second. How can you not love that?" Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, Darude said, "I am sitting at my kitchen table on my laptop in Logic working on a remix. Technology allows me to take my music production with me literally anywhere." On the future of electronic music, Darude said, "Continuing to dominate the mainstream, as well as clubs and festivals, like it has been doing. It makes me smile to see the reach electronic music has these days. I think that will only continue to grow." In the dream collaborations department, Darude noted that he would love to do something with Madonna. "My standard answer from the start of my career has been Madonna. I am also a huge fan of Lady Gaga and Adele, for instance – it would be an honor to work with them," he said. "There are also several male vocalists and a ton of electronic music producers I would love to collaborate with when I find the time. I am happy to collaborate with big or small names alike because it's all about the music and vibing together in the studio," he added. Darude revealed that there will be more music coming from his t his year, aside from the Eurovision songs. "Stay tuned and check out my socials for the latest information about any new releases," he said. For his fans, Darude said, "We wanted to make three tracks that would have their own individuality yet stay in the dance music realm, and these three songs felt so natural to me from the very start. I am really proud of all of them, and I am so happy to have felt so much love from everyone for all of them." Darude added, "For those of you that might be disappointed that your favorite didn't win the Finnish national final, 'Release Me' and 'Superman' will not be left behind. They will be proudly played at my gigs and I will be making extended club mixes of them myself, in addition to having some kick-ass remixes done! 