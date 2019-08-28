New York
On December 20, 2019, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will be celebrating a special milestone in her music career on "The View" in New York.
This December will mark her fifth year performing her Christmas classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on The View on ABC.
This song used to be an annual tradition for many years on David Letterman's show, Late Show with David Letterman, where Love sang it from 1986 up until his retirement, and ever since, she has been singing it on The View, where it has become their new annual tradition.
In a post on her Facebook page, Love revealed that she will have another "big surprise performer" joining her on stage again this year.
This past December, she was joined with fellow rock star Bryan Adams, as her special musical guest, which was a neat, rocking combination. "Last year, I had the honor to sing with Bryan Adams," Love exclaimed.
One thing is for sure. It's not Christmas in America each year until Darlene Love sings this signature holiday song. On then, the Christmas holiday can officially begin.
To learn more about veteran songstress Darlene Love and her music, check out her official Facebook page and her website.