On December 4, she posted an elaborate post for her fans and followers on her official Facebook page. She noted that she was snubbed by the producers of the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting ceremony. Each year, they book a new artist to perform her classic holiday tune "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." She perceived this as an insult and let down, and rightfully so. Love explained that they book the young artists that can't even hit the notes properly and are off-key. "That makes no sense. That's my song and I'm still alive," she said, prior to commanding respect. Her hard-working publicist has been working tirelessly for over a decade to lock this performance down for her, but they keep telling her that she is not "big enough" and they would only book her if her superstar friends Bette Midler or Bruce Springsteen would perform it with her. "I would never ask my friends to do that. If you want them, go through their team," she posted, thus standing her ground. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Love acknowledged that the music business can be very unfair at times. She did share that she feels truly blessed for what she has accomplished at her ripe age of 78 years old, though it's still a constant struggle to "stay relevant" and convince the powers that be in the industry that she is worth it. She concluded by thanking all of her loyal fans and friends for their support. "You keep my spirit happy and alive," she said. On December 15, Love will be performing her "A Darlene Love Christmas" show at The Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington, New York. To learn more about Darlene Love and her music, check out her official website