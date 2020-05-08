Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Danielle Bradbery (Former champ of "The Voice") chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Never Have I Ever," being an artist in the digital age, and she expressed her love and appreciation for her fans. On her new single "Never Have I Ever," she said, "I was in a co-write and I wrote that song almost two years ago with Laura Veltz and David Hodges, both of which are two amazing writers in Nashville, and they were able to bring the song to life. Time flies, so it's crazy to say that. The song is about feeling like you've never felt before in a relationship. It was a really fun day and I am so excited for people to hear the finished product." Equally fun for Bradbery was being a part of " Danielle Bradbery releases 'Blackout' Danielle Bradbery official cover art for 'Blackout' A few years back, she dueted with fellow singer-songwriter On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "Times are definitely changing. I know I am still young, but when I got into this industry, I was even younger. I got to be in the industry during a time of a huge transition. It's interesting. Music is finding its home, whether it's streaming or radio. It's a big digital time right now. I am really curious to see how that goes for all artists." A 23-year-old artist, Bradbery listed Shawn Mendes and Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choices. "There are many amazing singers out there," she said. For Bradbery, every show is a "learning moment." "You go on stage and it's your time to shine in front of all your fans," she said. "I've learned from the artists I toured with. Also, every interview and every time I get in front of people, I am learning every moment." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Evolve." When asked what she missed most about The Voice experience, she said, "I miss the coaches, the production and everybody on The Voice. They were all so great and amazing." For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Be true to who you are. Don't let anybody else tell you otherwise. When you are younger, you are your rawest and purest self. Have fun with it but stay true to who you are." The Texas native defined the word success as "inspiring people always and bettering myself." "Being successful in a non-monetary way and being an inspiration to people. Also, having peace of mind," she said. Bradbery concluded for her loyal fans: "Thank you is not enough for them. The fans have stuck with me through a lot, even when I didn't put out music for a while. Thanks for sticking with me through this journey. "It has been an interesting time," Bradbery said while quarantined. "I feel we are all in the same boat in a way. It's a reality check to an extent. Personally, I've been okay. I am spending time with my family, so that has been really nice. I am trying to stay creative and I keep in touch with my fans through social media. My fans are amazing." Have fun with it but stay true to who you are."The Texas native defined the word success as "inspiring people always and bettering myself." "Being successful in a non-monetary way and being an inspiration to people. Also, having peace of mind," she said.Bradbery concluded for her loyal fans: "Thank you is not enough for them. The fans have stuck with me through a lot, even when I didn't put out music for a while. Thanks for sticking with me through this journey. The fans have been unbelievable and I thank them a million more times.""Never Have I Ever" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Danielle Bradbery, check out her official website and her Facebook page