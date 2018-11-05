Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Latin breakout cross-over artist Daniela Brooker chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Body Language," as well as her plans for 2018 and beyond. She continued, "I would like the fans to just enjoy the music and I hope they can relate to the bilingual sensibility of the song. These days, so many of us are of mixed heritage and can relate to being around mixtures of cultures and languages so I hope they can relate to the feeling of the song." Brooker shared that they filmed a music video for the song in Bogota, Colombia. "It's a split screen concept. One side is me and the other is my love interest. It shows us in two different places and how we are searching for each other everywhere we go. You will have to watch it to really get the style and feel of this video." On her future plans, she said, "I will be dropping the video for 'Body Language' this year and a few YouTube videos. In 2019, I will be releasing the whole EP and visuals for everything as well." She acknowledged that she would love to go out on tour. "That is always the ultimate goal for me. Being on the road and singing live is my happy place. I just want people to get to know my music first and get to know what I am about before I book some dates," she explained. The songstress, who is half-Venezuelan and half-British, revealed that her music is inspired by her life experiences. "I always write about true moments in my life and how they affected me," she explained. For aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to always stay true to themselves and to find their own voice. "It is easy to be influenced by others that are around you," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Brooker said, "I think technology is amazing to get music to everyone but it can be hard to be heard as there is so much out there now; however, I think that it is great to be able to have creative control on what you put out there and to reach different kinds of people all over the world." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, Brooker said, "In the studio, we always use technology to record and create tracks. I also listen to music constantly through streaming services to get inspired and keep up to date." Brooker listed the following male artists as her dream collaboration choices: Pharrell, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Justin Timberlake, and Alejandro Sanz. "I really love Daniel Caesar and his whole project at the moment too," she added. 