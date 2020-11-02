Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rising artist Daniel Emmet ("America's Got Talent" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The People" and being an artist in the digital age. He continued, "I met FADED BreeZie through a mutual friend, and we knew right away that he was the perfect artist to be a part of this song. His lyrics and his genuine spirit and heart shone through from day one. Bringing this song to life with these guys was a great experience! Sometimes, songs take forever to write, but sometimes it almost seems too easy, like they are writing themselves, and that was definitely the case with 'The People'." Regarding his experience on America's Got Talent, he said, "My journey on America's Got Talent was an emotional rollercoaster to be sure, but I am grateful for every moment of it. Becoming a Finalist on that show was a game-changer. For an artist who is a bit left of center, like myself as a classical crossover artist, America's Got Talent is a perfect platform to have the chance to have your voice be heard on an international stage." "The greatest moment that I will always remember was during the live Quarterfinals show, I was in what's called the 'Dunkin' Save,' where America votes for one act that they want to put through to the next round, and they saved me. That feeling of gratitude when America chose to save me is something that is forever etched in my mind," he added. Regarding his music inspirations, he said, "My music is inspired by many things. Music is how I communicate, it's the purest form of expression for me, and given the choice, I'd always rather sing it than speak it. Music is how I see the world, and it's what gives me the drive to roll out of bed every morning and attack the day." He continued, "What I can say is that my musical influences are many and varied, I learn from every entertainer that I can, whether online or at live shows. If I want to be a voice in a generation of new artists, then I have to learn from a generation of truly great ones. The chance to connect with people is the greatest gift that music gives us and that human connection is what inspires my music." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It is an exciting and challenging age of music to be a part of. There is something so incredibly empowering that no matter where you are, where you come from, in today's digital world, your music and your voice have the chance to be heard around the world through the power of the Internet and social media. With that said, now the challenge becomes, how do you stand out? How do you make noise?" "Music is no longer consumed in the traditional way of full records and albums, people love to create their own playlists, curate their own albums, and being a crossover artist, something that I am trying to do with my music is to encapsulate that playlist mentality when it comes to the styles of my songs," he added. For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Rehearse, rehearse, and then rehearse again. Take the time to study not only the legends but yourself. Try crazy things, and push your boundaries to find out exactly what you are capable of, and what your magic is as an artist." He continued, "I've received a lot of great advice on this subject, and here are two major takeaways from my time on America's Got Talent that speak to this question: the first was from Simon Cowell; he gave me the advice that you should always know (and use) your USP (universal selling point) -- your magic. The other came from an amazing producer/artist who worked with me on that show, 'Lil Eddie; he told me to take every criticism, AND every compliment, with the same grain of salt. Basically, it boils down to this, be true to yourself, and each time you walk out on that stage, leave everything you have out there." He listed Jennifer Hudson and Demi Lovato as his dream female duet choices in music. "First, Jennifer Hudson. Every performance she does is riveting, I mean, come on, that voice. But she is more than that, she is a great person, and a phenomenal entertainer," he said. "Also, Demi Lovato. I've been a fan of Demi's for a long time, and in my opinion, there are very few singers whose voices and performances are so full of emotion and power at the same time. She rips your heart out with every ballad she sings, and I would jump at the chance to record something powerful with her," he said. On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success, to me, means that my music has truly reached someone, and made a difference in their life. The job of a musician or singer, any entertainer really, is to provide an emotional and mental break from the struggles of daily life, an escape where someone can let themselves be taken on a journey outside themselves, and whether it's for three minutes as they listen to a song or 90 minutes while they see a show, if I can brighten someone's day, let them not worry about bills or deadlines or personal struggles, then pop the champagne, that is success to me." For his listeners, he concluded about "The People," "It is offered as an uplifting, inspiring song that holds a powerful message. Every person has a voice that deserves to be heard, and in these unprecedented times, the need to listen to one another, and feel that you have been heard, is even greater. I hope that when you hear the song you are reminded of the goodness of people and that at the end of the day, we need to come together and support one another." "The People" is available on On his song "The People," he said, "With everything going on in the world, 'The People' started as a conversation between me and co-writers Frank Myers and Jerry Williams. We got together at my house for a writing session, and we wanted to create a piece that empowered and encouraged people to stand up for what they believe in and to feel that they have been heard."He continued, "I met FADED BreeZie through a mutual friend, and we knew right away that he was the perfect artist to be a part of this song. His lyrics and his genuine spirit and heart shone through from day one. Bringing this song to life with these guys was a great experience! Sometimes, songs take forever to write, but sometimes it almost seems too easy, like they are writing themselves, and that was definitely the case with 'The People'."Regarding his experience on America's Got Talent, he said, "My journey on America's Got Talent was an emotional rollercoaster to be sure, but I am grateful for every moment of it. Becoming a Finalist on that show was a game-changer. For an artist who is a bit left of center, like myself as a classical crossover artist, America's Got Talent is a perfect platform to have the chance to have your voice be heard on an international stage.""The greatest moment that I will always remember was during the live Quarterfinals show, I was in what's called the 'Dunkin' Save,' where America votes for one act that they want to put through to the next round, and they saved me. That feeling of gratitude when America chose to save me is something that is forever etched in my mind," he added.Regarding his music inspirations, he said, "My music is inspired by many things. Music is how I communicate, it's the purest form of expression for me, and given the choice, I'd always rather sing it than speak it. Music is how I see the world, and it's what gives me the drive to roll out of bed every morning and attack the day."He continued, "What I can say is that my musical influences are many and varied, I learn from every entertainer that I can, whether online or at live shows. If I want to be a voice in a generation of new artists, then I have to learn from a generation of truly great ones. The chance to connect with people is the greatest gift that music gives us and that human connection is what inspires my music."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It is an exciting and challenging age of music to be a part of. There is something so incredibly empowering that no matter where you are, where you come from, in today's digital world, your music and your voice have the chance to be heard around the world through the power of the Internet and social media. With that said, now the challenge becomes, how do you stand out? How do you make noise?""Music is no longer consumed in the traditional way of full records and albums, people love to create their own playlists, curate their own albums, and being a crossover artist, something that I am trying to do with my music is to encapsulate that playlist mentality when it comes to the styles of my songs," he added.For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Rehearse, rehearse, and then rehearse again. Take the time to study not only the legends but yourself. Try crazy things, and push your boundaries to find out exactly what you are capable of, and what your magic is as an artist."He continued, "I've received a lot of great advice on this subject, and here are two major takeaways from my time on America's Got Talent that speak to this question: the first was from Simon Cowell; he gave me the advice that you should always know (and use) your USP (universal selling point) -- your magic. The other came from an amazing producer/artist who worked with me on that show, 'Lil Eddie; he told me to take every criticism, AND every compliment, with the same grain of salt. Basically, it boils down to this, be true to yourself, and each time you walk out on that stage, leave everything you have out there."He listed Jennifer Hudson and Demi Lovato as his dream female duet choices in music. "First, Jennifer Hudson. Every performance she does is riveting, I mean, come on, that voice. But she is more than that, she is a great person, and a phenomenal entertainer," he said."Also, Demi Lovato. I've been a fan of Demi's for a long time, and in my opinion, there are very few singers whose voices and performances are so full of emotion and power at the same time. She rips your heart out with every ballad she sings, and I would jump at the chance to record something powerful with her," he said.On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success, to me, means that my music has truly reached someone, and made a difference in their life. The job of a musician or singer, any entertainer really, is to provide an emotional and mental break from the struggles of daily life, an escape where someone can let themselves be taken on a journey outside themselves, and whether it's for three minutes as they listen to a song or 90 minutes while they see a show, if I can brighten someone's day, let them not worry about bills or deadlines or personal struggles, then pop the champagne, that is success to me."For his listeners, he concluded about "The People," "It is offered as an uplifting, inspiring song that holds a powerful message. Every person has a voice that deserves to be heard, and in these unprecedented times, the need to listen to one another, and feel that you have been heard, is even greater. I hope that when you hear the song you are reminded of the goodness of people and that at the end of the day, we need to come together and support one another.""The People" is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and Apple Music More about Daniel Emmet, Artist, America's Got Talent, the people Daniel Emmet Artist America s Got Talent the people