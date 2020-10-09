Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Dani Taylor chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her second single "Man of Few Words," which was released on October 9. "I hope to find a guy who shows me his love through actions not just words," she said. "This song came to me after watching a live performance last year of a guy that was quiet on stage but held the room with his energy. And I thought to myself, I wonder what it would be like to date a guy like that. He only speaks when he has something important to say and his energy and actions speak volumes." She acknowledged that "Man of Few Words" means a great deal to her, as a recording artist and songwriter. "It means a lot to me because it shows a different side to me. I dream of finding someone like the man in this song. I learned a lot of men can say a lot of things and make promises but I’ve learned actions are more important than words. It’s easy to get pulled into charismatic people that say nice things but I’ve learned a man that can follow through with his actions is a valuable man of his word," she elaborated. "As a songwriter and artist, I think it's an important song to show my vulnerable side. It shows that I'm not one-sided, I'm not all about break-up songs or anthems. I think it's refreshing to sing about a healthy relationship for once." "Man of Few Words" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Dan Taylor and her new single, follow her on On her inspiration to write this tune, she revealed, "I was inspired by men of few words. Quiet guys that convey their love through actions instead of words. I personally have never dated a man of few words before. I had to imagine what it would be like and that is how this song was written. It’s my hope for love in the future.""I hope to find a guy who shows me his love through actions not just words," she said. "This song came to me after watching a live performance last year of a guy that was quiet on stage but held the room with his energy. And I thought to myself, I wonder what it would be like to date a guy like that. He only speaks when he has something important to say and his energy and actions speak volumes."She acknowledged that "Man of Few Words" means a great deal to her, as a recording artist and songwriter. "It means a lot to me because it shows a different side to me. I dream of finding someone like the man in this song. I learned a lot of men can say a lot of things and make promises but I’ve learned actions are more important than words. It’s easy to get pulled into charismatic people that say nice things but I’ve learned a man that can follow through with his actions is a valuable man of his word," she elaborated."As a songwriter and artist, I think it's an important song to show my vulnerable side. It shows that I'm not one-sided, I'm not all about break-up songs or anthems. I think it's refreshing to sing about a healthy relationship for once.""Man of Few Words" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Dan Taylor and her new single, follow her on Instagram and on TikTok More about Dani Taylor, Singersongwriter, Man of Few Words Dani Taylor Singersongwriter Man of Few Words Latest News Top News