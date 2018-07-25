By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Emerging country artist and performer Dani-elle Kleha has a reason to be proud. She earned five nominations for the 2018 Josie Music Awards. "Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Music Video of the Year" for "Joke's On You." In last's year Josie Music Awards ceremony, Kleha walked away with the trophy for "Female Artist of the Year," and she was honored as an "Emerging Artist" at this year's CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. For Kleha, to be recognized in so many categories in this year's Josie Music Awards is a "huge honor." She described it as "humbling" for her and her team to be recognized by the industry professionals in the country music community. If that wasn't enough Kleha is in the running for three 2018 Steamtown Music Awards, where she earned nods for "Album of the Year" for Eleven, "Song of the Year" for "Joke's On You," and for "Country Act of the Year." This award show, in particular, means a lot to Kleha since the nominations are solely based from the fans. The songstress is promoting her new single "Get Back Up," which was released in April of 2018. This was the tour that inspired her "Positive Youth Tour," which is a series of live concerts performed at schools in various counties in Pennsylvania. These shows include segments where Kleha opens up about bullying, self-esteem, and dreams. To learn more about rising country artist Dani-elle Kleha and her new music, check out her Kleha has secured nominations for "Entertainer of the Year," "Song of the Year" for "Get Back Up," "Female Artist of the Year,""Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Music Video of the Year" for "Joke's On You." In last's year Josie Music Awards ceremony, Kleha walked away with the trophy for "Female Artist of the Year," and she was honored as an "Emerging Artist" at this year's CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.For Kleha, to be recognized in so many categories in this year's Josie Music Awards is a "huge honor." She described it as "humbling" for her and her team to be recognized by the industry professionals in the country music community.If that wasn't enough Kleha is in the running for three 2018 Steamtown Music Awards, where she earned nods for "Album of the Year" for Eleven, "Song of the Year" for "Joke's On You," and for "Country Act of the Year." This award show, in particular, means a lot to Kleha since the nominations are solely based from the fans.The songstress is promoting her new single "Get Back Up," which was released in April of 2018. This was the tour that inspired her "Positive Youth Tour," which is a series of live concerts performed at schools in various counties in Pennsylvania. These shows include segments where Kleha opens up about bullying, self-esteem, and dreams.To learn more about rising country artist Dani-elle Kleha and her new music, check out her official website and Facebook page More about Danielle Kleha, Josie Music Awards, Country, Artist, Performer Danielle Kleha Josie Music Awards Country Artist Performer