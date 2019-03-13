By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music West Valley City - Dan Reynolds, the front-man of Imagine Dragons, will host the third annual LoveLoud Festival on June 29 at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah. Similar to LoveLoud founder Dan Reynolds noted that the festival is back again this year stronger than ever. "We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQ youth through music and spoken word," Reynolds said. "My hope is that they feel loved, accepted and perfect just the way they are. I invite all the political and religious leaders of Utah to join us as we show our LGBTQ youth that they are not just loved, but truly accepted and appreciated," he added. The proceeds will help such charitable organizations as The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Encircle, and other nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ youth. Last year's LoveLoud festival was a major For more information on the 2019 LoveLoud Festival, check out its The 2019 LoveLoud Festival is powered by AT&T, and ironically enough, this year's show date coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Its mission is to promote love, understanding, acceptance and support for the LGBTQ youth in our communities.Similar to last year's event , it will be streamed in its entirety on AT&T social media platforms. It will feature such diverse artists as Kesha, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, Tegan & Sara, Daya, and K. Flay, among many others.LoveLoud founder Dan Reynolds noted that the festival is back again this year stronger than ever. "We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQ youth through music and spoken word," Reynolds said."My hope is that they feel loved, accepted and perfect just the way they are. I invite all the political and religious leaders of Utah to join us as we show our LGBTQ youth that they are not just loved, but truly accepted and appreciated," he added.The proceeds will help such charitable organizations as The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Encircle, and other nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ youth.Last year's LoveLoud festival was a major success , since it raised in excess of one million dollars.For more information on the 2019 LoveLoud Festival, check out its official website More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, loveloud, Utah Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons loveloud Utah