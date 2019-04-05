Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, announced a new campaign this past Wednesday, April 3.
Reynolds is raising awareness of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a rare auto-immune disorder. An acclaimed rocker, Reynolds was diagnosed with AS about a decade ago. AS is a type of arthritis that affects the spinal cord and it causes chronic pain.
In a post on Twitter, Reynolds acknowledged that living with unexplained chronic back pain such as #ankylosingspondylitis can be quite "scary." This is why #MonsterPainInTheAS is helping other people to better understand what is causing theirs.
To learn more about Dan Reynolds' inspirational story and his battle with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), click here.
Reynolds will be hosting the third annual LoveLoud Festival at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah, on June 29.
In other Imagine Dragons news, they will be performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 25, as part of "Side By Side: A Celebration of Service," where they will be honoring veterans and their families.
For more information on Monster Pain In the AS, check out their official Facebook page and on Instagram.