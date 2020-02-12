Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons fights for LGBTQ+ rights

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Washington - Dan Reynolds, the frontman of Imagine Dragons, went to Washington, D.C., our nation's capital to fight for LGBTQ+ rights. During his February 5th visit to Washington, D.C., Reynolds met with the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Patty Murray, Sean Patrick Maloney, Representative Ted Lieu, John Curtis, Representative Chris Stewart, Kevin McCarthy as well as Senator Mitt Romney. His goal was to help the LGBTQ+ community, especially the banning of conversion therapy. The Imagine Dragons rocker noted that we need people from all sides to come together to make this happen. Reynolds hopes that they can pass a bill to stop conversion therapy. "It feels especially important after days like today," Reynolds This past December, To learn more about the Reynolds is the founder of LoveLoud, the foundation that he started in 2017 with the mission to spark conversations within the Mormon community about loving their LGBTQ+ youth.During his February 5th visit to Washington, D.C., Reynolds met with the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Patty Murray, Sean Patrick Maloney, Representative Ted Lieu, John Curtis, Representative Chris Stewart, Kevin McCarthy as well as Senator Mitt Romney.His goal was to help the LGBTQ+ community, especially the banning of conversion therapy.The Imagine Dragons rocker noted that we need people from all sides to come together to make this happen. Reynolds hopes that they can pass a bill to stop conversion therapy. "It feels especially important after days like today," Reynolds tweeted to his fans and followers. "We can work together for a brighter tomorrow," he added.This past December, Reynolds announced the launch of AI Wellness with his personal trainer Brad Feinberg.To learn more about the LoveLoud Foundation , check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Lgbtq, Rights Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons Lgbtq Rights