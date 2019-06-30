Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons expresses gratitude for LoveLoud

By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Salt Lake City - On June 29, the third annual LoveLoud Festival took place at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah, and founder Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons expressed his sincere gratitude. "I can't express my gratitude to each and every one of you," he said, effusively, prior to describing yesterday night as a "miracle." "I felt your hearts in a very real way," he said, prior to expressing his love. "I love you. Each and every one of you. Be love. Love who you love," he added. In a subsequent "Hurting and reeling through this thing called life as one giant ocean," the Imagine Dragons frontman explained. "I am you and you are me. Thank you for loving me and I love you," he added. In other To learn more about the LoveLoud Foundation, visit its Read More: Dan Reynolds chatted with Reynolds acknowledged via a tweet that there are "so many people to thank," and added that his "heart is full." The Grammy-award-winning rocker shared that his eyes went on to cry all the tears that they had in them."I can't express my gratitude to each and every one of you," he said, effusively, prior to describing yesterday night as a "miracle." "I felt your hearts in a very real way," he said, prior to expressing his love. "I love you. Each and every one of you. Be love. Love who you love," he added.In a subsequent tweet , Reynolds noted that he felt connected to people in a way that he could not express; moreover, he described that connection as all being "one entity.""Hurting and reeling through this thing called life as one giant ocean," the Imagine Dragons frontman explained. "I am you and you are me. Thank you for loving me and I love you," he added.In other LoveLoud Festival news , Reynolds participated in the Xbox Game Pass Challenge, where the proceeds help LGBTQ charities.To learn more about the LoveLoud Foundation, visit its official website : Dan Reynolds chatted with Digital Journal this past December about the LoveLoud Festival. More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, loveloud, Festival, Utah Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons loveloud Festival Utah Salt lake city