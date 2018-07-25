Email
article imageDan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival announces speakers, performers

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Salt Lake City - Loveloud Festival has announced its list of final performers and speakers for the second annual festival, which will take place this Saturday, July 28, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The festival itself is powered by AT&T, and it will be streamed live on Twitter. It will take place at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, and it will feature performances from such musical acts as Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Grace Vanderwaal, and Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees, among others. Actor and comedian Cameron Esposito will serve as the emcee of the day's events.
AT&T, which is a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community, will be donating one dollar for every use of the hashtag #LoveLoud on Twitter, up to $50,000.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will serve as one of the key speakers. This year's performers and speakers will include dancer Julianne Hough, actor and singer Jussie Smollett, Ellen Show star Kalen Allen, Tegan Quin from the duo Tegan and Sara, Grammy-nominated musician Justin Tranter, songstress Mary Lambert, Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, actress and dancer Heather Morris, comic Dana Goldberg, and Parson James, among other entertainers.
Imagine Dragon front-man Dan Reynolds created the moving documentary Believer, which centers around the LoveLoud Festival.
For more information on this year's LoveLoud Festival, check out its official website.
