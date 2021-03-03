Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDan Reynolds donates his childhood home to help LGBTQ youth

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons, has donated his childhood home to help LGBTQ youth. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Reynolds bought the house, which is valued at one million dollars, from his parents. It will become a resource center for LGBTQ kids and their families. This home will serve as Nevada's first Encircle Resource Center.
He made this announcement on Good Morning America.
Reynolds joined forces with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, as well as Ryan Smith, the owner of Utah Jazz owner in an effort to support Encircle, a Utah-based advocacy group.
To learn more about Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Lgbtq, Rock, Group
 
Latest News
Top News
Several buildings damaged as strong earthquake hits Greece
State-sponsored hackers in China targeting email services: Microsoft
Rwanda's children born of genocidal rape look to future
In Iraq, Pope reaches out to top Shiite cleric
'Nobody is safe anymore': Afghans in shock after three female media workers killed
Review: Vedder Gabriel rocks on 'Daytime After Dark,' honors Bon Jovi Special
One dead in rocket attack on Iraq base hosting US troops
Former Trump press secretary joins Fox News
Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo's jams inspire tech solutions
Chatting with Tatum Lynn: The princess of indie pop music Special