Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons, has donated his childhood home to help LGBTQ youth.
Reynolds bought the house, which is valued at one million dollars, from his parents. It will become a resource center for LGBTQ kids and their families. This home will serve as Nevada's first Encircle Resource Center.
He made this announcement on Good Morning America.
Reynolds joined forces with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, as well as Ryan Smith, the owner of Utah Jazz owner in an effort to support Encircle, a Utah-based advocacy group.
