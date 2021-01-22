Dan Reardon to release 'Backseat Love' country single

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Dan Reardon has announced his new single "Backseat Love," which will be released on February 5. Digital Journal has the scoop. His latest country songs were mixed by Will Pugh from the certified-Gold pop-punk band Cartel, and they were subsequently mastered by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler. As a solo artist, Reardon released a pop-rock EP, and performed in front of over a million viewers on the Steve Harvey Show. In addition, as a member of the pop-rock band Soundside, Reardon released five records (including one in Spanish), and he has performed over 400 shows, where he has opened for such diverse musical acts as Berlin, Days of The New, The Tubes, and the New York Dolls. "Backseat Love" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by For more information on singer-songwriter Dan Reardon and his new music, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal recently chatted with Dan Reardon Steve Milberg Photography While he lives on Long Island, New York, his heart is in Nashville, Tennessee. Particularly impressive about Reardon is that his songs have been placed in the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless.His latest country songs were mixed by Will Pugh from the certified-Gold pop-punk band Cartel, and they were subsequently mastered by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler.As a solo artist, Reardon released a pop-rock EP, and performed in front of over a million viewers on the Steve Harvey Show.In addition, as a member of the pop-rock band Soundside, Reardon released five records (including one in Spanish), and he has performed over 400 shows, where he has opened for such diverse musical acts as Berlin, Days of The New, The Tubes, and the New York Dolls."Backseat Love" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here For more information on singer-songwriter Dan Reardon and his new music, follow him on Instagram , and check out his official website : Digital Journal recently chatted with Dan Reardon about his music. More about Dan Reardon, Country, Single, backseat love Dan Reardon Country Single backseat love