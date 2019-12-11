By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Doug Gray of the acclaimed southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, will be interviewed by Dan Rather in "The Big Interview with Dan Rather." A sneak peek of their interview may be seen below. For Gray, it was a "great pleasure" to have a "nice conversation" with Dan Rather. "Although I had just met him, I felt as if we had known each other for years," Gray admitted. They will dig deep from the group's early years, in order to tell the story of one of the most successful bands in the history of southern rock. Gray opens up about his upbringing, his drive to perform and the darker moments of life on the road. "The many things that we talked about brought out great memories, as well as some sad for both of us," Gray acknowledged. He praised Rather for being "a great guy," and he feels fortunate that he was able to tell the story of the band's history. This interview will be televised on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST. on AXS-TV. To learn more about Gray is the lead singer and sole original member of The Marshall Tucker Band. This show runs for one hour, and Gray and Rather sit down to discuss The Marshall Tucker Band's respected career in the music business, which spans nearly five decades, and they also talk about the history of southern rock music.A sneak peek of their interview may be seen below.For Gray, it was a "great pleasure" to have a "nice conversation" with Dan Rather. "Although I had just met him, I felt as if we had known each other for years," Gray admitted.They will dig deep from the group's early years, in order to tell the story of one of the most successful bands in the history of southern rock. Gray opens up about his upbringing, his drive to perform and the darker moments of life on the road."The many things that we talked about brought out great memories, as well as some sad for both of us," Gray acknowledged. He praised Rather for being "a great guy," and he feels fortunate that he was able to tell the story of the band's history.This interview will be televised on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST. on AXS-TV.To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Dan rather, The Marshall Tucker Band, doug gray, southern rock Dan rather The Marshall Tucker ... doug gray southern rock