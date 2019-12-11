Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDan Rather to interview Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Doug Gray of the acclaimed southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, will be interviewed by Dan Rather in "The Big Interview with Dan Rather."
Gray is the lead singer and sole original member of The Marshall Tucker Band. This show runs for one hour, and Gray and Rather sit down to discuss The Marshall Tucker Band's respected career in the music business, which spans nearly five decades, and they also talk about the history of southern rock music.
A sneak peek of their interview may be seen below.
For Gray, it was a "great pleasure" to have a "nice conversation" with Dan Rather. "Although I had just met him, I felt as if we had known each other for years," Gray admitted.
They will dig deep from the group's early years, in order to tell the story of one of the most successful bands in the history of southern rock. Gray opens up about his upbringing, his drive to perform and the darker moments of life on the road.
"The many things that we talked about brought out great memories, as well as some sad for both of us," Gray acknowledged. He praised Rather for being "a great guy," and he feels fortunate that he was able to tell the story of the band's history.
This interview will be televised on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST. on AXS-TV.
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about Dan rather, The Marshall Tucker Band, doug gray, southern rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Kimmy Shields talks about 'Insatiable' on Netflix, Hugh Jackman Special
Trump administration fears calling Saudi attacker a terrorist
Trump pays $2 mn in damages to charities after court ruling
Algeria presidential vote faces brick wall of Berber opposition
Australians protest as bushfire haze sparks health fears
Army to fund rare earths for first time since Manhattan Project
Painting of naked Zapata stirs uproar in Mexico
Scientists to harness the sun to break down plastic
Chile's protest 'front line' — heroes or vandals?
Osric Chau talks new acting projects, digital age and Jackie Chan Special