By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music New York - Veteran songwriter, musician, and producer Dallas Austin will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019. The ceremony will take place on June 13 in New York City. Austin has written such chart-topping singles as "The Boy is Mine" by Brandy and Monica, as well as such notable TLC songs as the Grammy-winning "Creep," "Ain't too Proud to Beg," "Hat 2 da Back," and "Unpretty." He also co-wrote and produced Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly," Monica's "Don't Take it Personal" and Pink's "Just Like a Pill." A native of Columbus, Georgia, Austin has had the pleasure of working and writing songs with the late "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic, the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson, as well as Madonna (where he co-wrote her 1994 song "Secret"). Other artists he has written with include Santana, Bjork, Usher, Janet Jackson, Macy Gray, No Doubt front-woman Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, and Natalie Cole, among others. "Today is the greatest day of my life," Austin exclaimed in a post on social media. He noted that the Songwriters Hall of Fame recognition is "beyond his dreams." To learn more about songwriter and producer Dallas Austin, check out his official website and Facebook page. Throughout his career in the R&B and pop music business, Austin has penned over 50 hit singles which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, 17 of which have spent multiple weeks in the Top 10. These songs showcase his role as both a creator and innovator, who has helped mold the landscape of the late '80s, '90s and early '00s music scene.