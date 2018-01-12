Dale Ann Bradley tops Bluegrass chart with Vince Gill duet

Bradley collaborated with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill on "I'll Just Go Away," and it appears on her latest eponymous album. Their rendition of "I'll Just Go Away" reached No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Charts
, for January 12, 2018. This chart reflects the actual airplay logged for the current period. "I'll Just Go Away" was written by bluegrass legend Carter Stanley
.
"Thank you so much to all of the DJs playing the music from the new album," Dale Ann Bradley said
, graciously. "We are so grateful and glad everyone seems to be enjoying it!"
On May 11, 2018, Bradley will be inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
, where she will be honored by her home state.
