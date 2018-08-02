Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley chatted with Digital Journal about her three International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) nominations. She spoke about Vince Gill, Jason Crabb and discussed the digital transformation of the music business. Bradley had nothing but the greatest remarks about her duet partner, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill. "Vince is so gracious. He is the sweetest man and he loves bluegrass so much. Vince helps in anyway he can," she said. She also praised Ricky Skaggs for finally getting his due with an induction into the prestigious In addition, she is a part of the bluegrass group Sister Sadie, who has been nominated for "Emerging Artist of the Year." "That is so much fun. I am so enjoying that," she said. Bradley revealed that she has a new album in the works. "I am just about finished with it. I really put a lot of thought into this album. I didn't think I had a theme for it, but there turned out to be a theme for it. The album will probably come out sometime next year," she said. One of her proudest moments this year was being inducted into the At the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, she had the kindest remarks about Christian music star Jason Crabb. "I love Jason. Jason brought the house down. What a humble and sweet guy, Jason is. They loved him, and I was so proud that he got in there. He deserves it. Jason is one of the best I have ever heard," she said. "We got to sing together at the end of the show, and that was pretty awesome." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Bradley said, "The Internet and social media are here. They aren't going away. We need to find a way to make it work. We have been through so many changes, and we have found a way to make them work. Technology gets our music out to places all over the world, and that's a good thing, and you are bringing in people. With that said, there should be royalties. Songwriters should be paid, and the artists too. It should go hand in hand with the laws to protect the writers and the performers. Other than that, technology is great to get your music out worldwide. People look at art differently, but art is a creativity just like anything else: building a house, sewing or cooking. Everybody needs to get compensated for their art." To learn more about bluegrass sensation At this year's upcoming IBMA awards, Bradley is up for "Female Vocalist of the Year" and her duet with Vince Gill earned a nod for "Recorded Event of the Year." "It's always appreciated as much this time, as it was the very first time. You just never know," she said. Everybody needs to get compensated for their art."