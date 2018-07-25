Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley has a major reason to be proud. She earned two solo nominations for the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, and an additional one as a band member of Sister Sadie.
Bradley scored a nomination in the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year" category, an honor which she has won five times in her career (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012). She is nominated alongside Brooke Aldridge (last year's winner), Becky Buller (the 2016 IBMA "Female Vocalist" winner), Molly Tuttle and Rhonda Vincent (who holds the record for the most wins in this category, with eight).
In addition, "I'll Just Go Away," her duet with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has been nominated for "Recorded Event of the Year." Earlier in the year, "I'll Just Go Away" reached the top of the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Charts.
Bradley is one of the band members of the bluegrass group Sister Sadie, and they secured yet another nomination for the IBMA award for "Emerging Artist of the Year."
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Bradley was inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
For more information on award-winning bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official homepage.