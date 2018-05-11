Email
article imageDale Ann Bradley enters Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On May 11, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley has a big reason to celebrate. She has officially been inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
This past January, Bradley had topped the bluegrass charts with "I'll Just Go Away," her duet with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.
Throughout her respected career in bluegrass music, Bradley has been crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) five times. She holds the second-most wins in this competitive category (following Rhonda Vincent, who leads with eight wins.) Bradley has released 10 solo studio albums since 1997. Her latest studio album, Dale Ann Bradley, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Aside from her solo musical endeavors, Bradley is a member of the IBMA-nominated all-girl bluegrass group Sister Sadie.
For more information on award-winning bluegrass singer-songwriter Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website.
Read More: Christian music recording artist Jason Crabb was also inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
