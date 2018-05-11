This past January, Bradley
had topped the bluegrass charts with "I'll Just Go Away," her duet with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.
Throughout her respected career in bluegrass music, Bradley has been crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) five times. She holds the second-most wins in this competitive category (following Rhonda Vincent, who leads with eight wins.) Bradley has released 10 solo studio albums since 1997. Her latest studio album, Dale Ann Bradley
, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Aside from her solo musical endeavors, Bradley
is a member of the IBMA-nominated all-girl bluegrass group Sister Sadie.
