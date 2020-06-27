Email
article imageDale Ann Bradley earns multiple solo, group 2020 IBMA nominations

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley has many reasons to be proud. She is up for multiple 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards.
She is in the running in a total of four 2020 IBMA categories (two nods as a solo artist, and two as part of a group).
Bradley has been nominated in the prestigious "Female Vocalist of the Year" category, where she is joined by such nominees as Brooke Aldridge, Amanda Smith, Molly Tuttle, and Rhonda Vincent. Bradley is a five-time "Female Vocalist of the Year" IBMA winner.
She is also up for "Gospel Recording of the Year" for "Because He Loved Me," which was released via Pinecastle Records.
Her all-female bluegrass group Sister Sadie is vying for "Vocal Group of the Year," an honor that they won last year, and they are one of the musical acts nominated for the coveted "Entertainer of the Year" category.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IBMA awards, showcases, and performances will take place remotely as an online experience from September 28 to October 3.
To learn more about bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley and her music, check out her official website.
More about dale ann bradley, ibma, bluegrass, Awards, female vocalist
 
