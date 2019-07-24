By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 24, the 2019 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) nominations were announced, which are the highest accolades in bluegrass music. Earlier this year, Bradley won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2019 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards. Bradley's all-female bluegrass group, Sister Sadie Sister Sadie publicity photo Aside from DaleAnn Bradley on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, Sister Sadie is made up of Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Gena Britt on banjo and vocals, Tina Adair on mandolin and vocals, as well as Beth Lawrence on acoustic bass and vocals. To learn more about For more information on bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley, check out her Dale Ann Bradley received a 2019 IBMA nomination in the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year" category, an honor she has won five times in her career (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012). She is nominated alongside Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Rhonda Vincent and last year's winner, Brooke Aldridge.Earlier this year, Bradley won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2019 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards.Bradley's all-female bluegrass group, Sister Sadie , also scored two nominations for "Album of the Year" for their CD Sister Sadie II and for "Vocal Group of the Year." A few weeks ago, Sister Sadie performed on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage.Aside from DaleAnn Bradley on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, Sister Sadie is made up of Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Gena Britt on banjo and vocals, Tina Adair on mandolin and vocals, as well as Beth Lawrence on acoustic bass and vocals.To learn more about Sister Sadie , check out their official Facebook page For more information on bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website and Facebook page More about dale ann bradley, ibma, Female, vocalist, sister sadie dale ann bradley ibma Female vocalist sister sadie