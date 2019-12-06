Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Teen actor Dakota Lotus chatted with Digital Journal about starring in "Coop & Cami Ask the World" on the Disney Channel, his cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and his future plans. He is drawn to playing Cooper since he is a generous and kind-hearted kid that loves his family. "That is very important to me because I love my family," he admitted. "The whole theme of the show is just so cool." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Social media is a big thing. It's a big platform to reach people, which is awesome. I try to write music with a conscious message. Music is a universal language that speaks to everybody." Regarding his cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," he said, "That was a lot of fun to film and record." "I thought of the Frank Sinatra version of the song since I love him. Actually, I love old school music more than the new music out there. We decided to return a classic version of it and it turned out amazing," he said. He revealed that he has new music coming out in the New Year, so he encouraged his fans to stay tuned. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "really follow their dreams." "Do something that you love since if you are doing something that you love it's fun," he said. "Research and connect to your character. Also, study your material, come prepared and learn your lines if you're an actor. That's what I've learned from my acting experience." On his daily motivations, Lotus said, "I love acting. It's my passion. Every day I go into work, I feel grateful since I'm doing what I love. Acting feeds my soul. I've been doing musical theatre since I was five years old. I was born to do this." Lotus listed Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt and Jim Carey as his dream acting partners. "I would love to work with any of these actors since they are huge influences on me," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Feeding My Passion." At the moment, he shared that he is working on the Lythgoe Productions' Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirates' Christmas in Laguna Beach. Lotus defined the word success as "doing what he loves and making a career out of it." For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here today without you guys. I love you. Stay tuned for more Coop & Cami Ask the World." To learn more about Dakota Lotus, star of Coop & Cami Ask the World, follow him on Regarding his experience on Coop & Cami Ask the World, he said, "My experience has been great. I love playing Cooper. He is such a big part of me, and I am able to connect with him on such a deep level. It is seriously just amazing."He is drawn to playing Cooper since he is a generous and kind-hearted kid that loves his family. 