On July 2, Grand Ole Opry member and country star Crystal Gayle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been trying to stay sane," she said about the pandemic. "It is so crazy. You never know what life is going to throw at you. 2020 has been a different year." Gayle collaborated with Nathan Carter, Celtic Thunder, Chloë Agnew of Celtic Woman, Moya Brennan of Clannad, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh of Altan, The High Kings, John Carter Cash and Larry Gatlin on a new version of the song called "May The Road Rise - A New Dawn." "Nathan Carter is such a fantastic singer and a great person. He is just special. This is a great song and I love his version of it. He asked me to be a part of this song and it was just incredible," she said. Recently, Gayle was on T. Graham Brown's radio show. "He is so good. He made all the questions so easy. He knows how to interview, and that's a hard thing to do, and he knows how to do it," he said. She is looking forward to doing a concert on July 11 in Georgia. "I am excited to do it," she said. "I can't wait to get back out on the road to say 'hi' to everybody again. I hope to see them soon." Gayle is stoked about her new website. "My son, Christos, designed it and put it all together. I had wanted one for a while, and he did it," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It is definitely different. I am so used to seeing albums, cassettes, and CDs. Now, it's all streaming. I still like to look at a cover of a CD or vinyl, since you feel a little closer to the music and the artist. My new album You Don't Know Me is available on vinyl. Vinyl is definitely a different feel. I love it too." Gayle revealed that her sister Peggy Sue is doing great, and country queen Loretta Lynn is doing well too. "Peggy is ready to get back out on the road. She is just wonderful. She is a great sister. I am blessed to have a great family," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, Gayle said, "Hair We Are." She also paid a moving tribute to the late country songstress Lynn Anderson (the 50th-anniversary vinyl edition of her Rose Garden album was released this year in her memory). "I loved Lynn Anderson. She was great. Although she went through hard times in her life, she was a trooper," Gayle said. Gayle defined the word success as "being happy in what you do." "Whatever you do, do it the best you can. Love what you do," she said. For her dedicated country fans, Gayle said, "Keep the faith, keep the love, keep the spirits up. We can get through anything. We are strong."