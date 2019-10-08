Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran electronic artist Cristian Varela chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for the future, being an electronic artist in the digital age and he opened up about his dream collab choices. "On the live side, I've got my Black Codes Experiments label showcase at Amsterdam Dance Event next week which I'm super excited about, and a Worldwide Label Tour for 2019/2020, so lots of new projects," he said. Regarding his songwriting and musical inspirations, he responded, "Mainly the emotions of every day. Sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness and a few times just trying out new plugins or synthesizers. The creativity just appears from anywhere and everywhere." On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "For me, it does not make any difference with the analog period. I just create music for the audience and that's the key thing for me." He noted that streaming services and technology have changed the music business a great deal. "It's a great opportunity for the new generations and a massive way of promotion for everybody." On his dream collaboration choices, he said, "Hans Zimmer or Vangelis in the music area and Steven Spielberg or Ridley Scott in the movie world." He is drawn to electronic music due to its "energy, power and the infinite possibilities of creation from the abstract." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Trust in yourself and follow your dreams." Varela defined the word success simply as "responsibility." To learn more about Cristian Varela and his music, check out his On his plans for the future, Varela said, "In terms of new music, I have a brand new EP called SFINX out on Induxtriall Records on October 10 which I am very excited to share with everybody. I've also got a release forthcoming on Spazio Sonoro called LUNAR and another EP called TESLA on one of my favorite labels, Children Of Tomorrow. Also some new tracks on my label Black Codes Experiments and an album are coming very soon.""On the live side, I've got my Black Codes Experiments label showcase at Amsterdam Dance Event next week which I'm super excited about, and a Worldwide Label Tour for 2019/2020, so lots of new projects," he said.Regarding his songwriting and musical inspirations, he responded, "Mainly the emotions of every day. Sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness and a few times just trying out new plugins or synthesizers. The creativity just appears from anywhere and everywhere."On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "For me, it does not make any difference with the analog period. I just create music for the audience and that's the key thing for me."He noted that streaming services and technology have changed the music business a great deal. "It's a great opportunity for the new generations and a massive way of promotion for everybody."On his dream collaboration choices, he said, "Hans Zimmer or Vangelis in the music area and Steven Spielberg or Ridley Scott in the movie world."He is drawn to electronic music due to its "energy, power and the infinite possibilities of creation from the abstract."For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Trust in yourself and follow your dreams."Varela defined the word success simply as "responsibility."To learn more about Cristian Varela and his music, check out his official website More about cristian varela, Electronic, Artist, Digital cristian varela Electronic Artist Digital