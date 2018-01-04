Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music Country singer Creigh Riepe chatted with Digital Journal about his new solo single "Day One." Riepe also opened up about the digital transformation of country music. Riepe shared that his plans for the future include filming a music video for "Day One." "We are going to start filming a video in the next few weeks. I have a cool idea for it. I am pretty excited about the concept for the video," he said. "I will be writing and recording more music this year. I do all of the tracking and mastering at my studio at home. Hopefully, I will get more music to the people that want to hear it." He listed Carrie Underwood and Jana Kramer as his dream female duet choices in country music. "Carrie Underwood would be No. 1. I've always been a fan of Jana Kramer," he said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology in the country music scene, he said, "Technology has made music a lot more accessible to people. Different people have different opinions on it. You are basically getting your music to the hands of people. The whole model of the music industry has shifted. The whole digital distribution of music is extremely important. Honestly, I am a big fan of it. You can interact with fans on an instant level. Before, the whole fan-artist interaction was kind of nonexistent. I love talking to people on a personal level, since if you don't have fans, you don't have anything." "Day One" by Creigh Riepe is available on For more information on country singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed On his new single, "Day One," Riepe said, "I heard this song four years ago. The first time that I heard it, it hit me in the chest. This song is really unique on a personal level, and it seems like something that a lot of people can relate to. I especially did. I was just excited to record it. I've been wanting to record it for a long time. Finally, now that I am doing my solo career, I've had the opportunity to record it. The song means a lot to me. It's a very impactful song."Riepe shared that his plans for the future include filming a music video for "Day One." "We are going to start filming a video in the next few weeks. I have a cool idea for it. I am pretty excited about the concept for the video," he said. "I will be writing and recording more music this year. I do all of the tracking and mastering at my studio at home. Hopefully, I will get more music to the people that want to hear it."He listed Carrie Underwood and Jana Kramer as his dream female duet choices in country music. "Carrie Underwood would be No. 1. I've always been a fan of Jana Kramer," he said.On the impact of technology in the country music scene, he said, "Technology has made music a lot more accessible to people. Different people have different opinions on it. You are basically getting your music to the hands of people. The whole model of the music industry has shifted. The whole digital distribution of music is extremely important. Honestly, I am a big fan of it. You can interact with fans on an instant level. Before, the whole fan-artist interaction was kind of nonexistent. I love talking to people on a personal level, since if you don't have fans, you don't have anything.""Day One" by Creigh Riepe is available on iTunes For more information on country singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe, check out his official Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Creigh Riepe's new single "Day One." More about Creigh Riepe, Day one, Single, Carrie underwood Creigh Riepe Day one Single Carrie underwood