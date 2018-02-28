Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grand Ole Opry member and country star Craig Morgan chatted with Digital Journal about his new reality show "Morgan Family Strong" on UP TV. The country sensation continued, "We actually started shooting a family series a long time ago, and work schedules didn't work out, and right before my son passed away, we resisted the idea and started shooting a pilot for the show, and we thought we were going to do it. After our son's accident, we were re-approached about doing it, and we decided to do it, in an attempt to show everybody what he was about, and what the family is about." On his plans for the future, he said, "We are going to keep doing what we are doing. We will take this show and utilize it as a platform to help others, encourage others, motivate and inspire others. That's what we want to do with this show. IN the meantime, I am also touring and working on new music," he said. Morgan has also launched the family's passion project Morgan Farms. He noted his love and excitement for Morgan Farms. "We have a lot going on," he said. Each day, Morgan is inspired by his children. "My kids inspire me and the thought that my son, that we lost, was such an inspiring young man," he said. "We want to work together as a family to try to live up to the standard that Jerry had set to help others." He listed "Lookin' Back With You" as his personal favorite song from his catalog. "It was my favorite song that I wrote. It was never a single and I love what it says," he said. The country crooner furnished his definition of the word success as "finale." "Success is almost an ending. Success comes until I am gone, and in heaven," he said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology in the country music scene, he said, "In the very near future, we will see that nobody sells CDs anymore. I think that at some point, CDs are completely going to go away, and the industry will completely rely on downloads." Morgan also shared that vinyl has a nostalgic value to it. "I enjoy vinyl. It has a resonance that doesn't exist in the digital world. Like a Farrah Fawcett T-shirt," he said. To learn more about country star Craig Morgan, check out his "Morgan Family Strong" chronicles Morgan and his family at their house, as well as on the road, as they have come together following the heartbreak of losing their beloved 19-year-old son, Jerry, in a tragic accident. The reality show will premiere on UP TV on Thursday, March 1. "We are excited about it," he said. "It's a docu-series. They are basically following us around while we are doing what we do. "I enjoy vinyl. It has a resonance that doesn't exist in the digital world. Like a Farrah Fawcett T-shirt," he said.To learn more about country star Craig Morgan, check out his official website